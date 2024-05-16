Tuchel in talks to stay at Bayern Munich as club have not found a replacement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Tuchel in talks to stay at Bayern Munich as club have not found a replacement

Tuchel in talks to stay at Bayern Munich as club have not found a replacement

Tuchel has averaged 2.06 points per game on the Bayern bench in the 2023/24 season
Tuchel has averaged 2.06 points per game on the Bayern bench in the 2023/24 seasonProfimedia
Bayern Munich's coach Thomas Tuchel (50) could stay on for next season after all. The Bavarian club's management agreed to terminate the coach's contract early back in February but after failing to find a successor, they are negotiating the continuation of his stint on the bench, according to German media.

Thomas Tuchel joined Munich last March following the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann and signed a contract until 2025. However, the club had already announced an early parting of ways with the coach during the current underwhelming season, in which Bayern's eleven-year reign over the Bundesliga was ended by Leverkusen.

The dream candidate for Tuchel's successor was former Bayern player Xabi Alonso, but he decided to stay on the Leverkusen bench. Austrian national team coach Ralf Rangnick has also turned the Munich club down while a contract extension with the German national team also ruled out the possibility of Nagelsmann's return.

The Munich club also reportedly approached Spanish coaches Unai Emery of Aston Villa and Julen Lopetegui but, in the end, no new coach may be appointed.

According to Kicker magazine, Bild newspaper and Sky TV, Bayern bosses are already in talks with Tuchel and his agent about the coach's stay. The team's mainstays Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Harry Kane have also reportedly approved in the move.

Bayern will end the season without winning a trophy for the first time since 2012. However, they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, in which they were eliminated by Real Madrid. 

After his initial coaching stint in Mainz, Tuchel won trophies in all his other jobs. He lifted the German Cup with Dortmund, two league championships with Paris Saint-Germain, among others, led Chelsea to triumphs in the Champions League and the Club World Cup and celebrated in the Bundesliga title with Bayern last season.

Bayern have been underwhelming this season
Bayern have been underwhelming this seasonFlashscore
Mentions
FootballBundesligaTuchel ThomasBayern Munich
Related Articles
Youngsters impress as Bayern Munich see off Wolfsburg to reclaim second place
Bayern start planning for new season with heartbreaking campaign almost over
Bayern's Raphael Guerreiro to miss Real Madrid clash due to ankle ligament injury
Show more
Football
West Ham's Michail Antonio reveals he 'hated football' before seeking therapy
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson out for rest of season with eye injury
FIFA to propose mandatory racism sanctions, including match forfeits
Sevilla legend Jesus Navas to leave club at the end of the season
Germany boss Nagelsmann ignores Hummels to stick with regulars for Euro 2024
‘It makes our job difficult’ - Firat gutted by Kenya playing home matches in Malawi
What will Arne Slot find at Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp departs?
Premier League permutations: What Manchester City and Arsenal need to win title
Chelsea players love and want to fight for Pochettino, says Cole Palmer
Most Read
Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs
Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR for next season
'Best ever' tennis takes Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-final with Zverev
Man Utd beat Newcastle in thriller to stay in the hunt for European qualification

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings