Tuchel in talks to stay at Bayern Munich as club have not found a replacement

Tuchel has averaged 2.06 points per game on the Bayern bench in the 2023/24 season

Bayern Munich's coach Thomas Tuchel (50) could stay on for next season after all. The Bavarian club's management agreed to terminate the coach's contract early back in February but after failing to find a successor, they are negotiating the continuation of his stint on the bench, according to German media.

Thomas Tuchel joined Munich last March following the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann and signed a contract until 2025. However, the club had already announced an early parting of ways with the coach during the current underwhelming season, in which Bayern's eleven-year reign over the Bundesliga was ended by Leverkusen.

The dream candidate for Tuchel's successor was former Bayern player Xabi Alonso, but he decided to stay on the Leverkusen bench. Austrian national team coach Ralf Rangnick has also turned the Munich club down while a contract extension with the German national team also ruled out the possibility of Nagelsmann's return.

The Munich club also reportedly approached Spanish coaches Unai Emery of Aston Villa and Julen Lopetegui but, in the end, no new coach may be appointed.

According to Kicker magazine, Bild newspaper and Sky TV, Bayern bosses are already in talks with Tuchel and his agent about the coach's stay. The team's mainstays Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Harry Kane have also reportedly approved in the move.

Bayern will end the season without winning a trophy for the first time since 2012. However, they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, in which they were eliminated by Real Madrid.

After his initial coaching stint in Mainz, Tuchel won trophies in all his other jobs. He lifted the German Cup with Dortmund, two league championships with Paris Saint-Germain, among others, led Chelsea to triumphs in the Champions League and the Club World Cup and celebrated in the Bundesliga title with Bayern last season.