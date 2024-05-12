Youngsters impress as Bayern Munich see off Wolfsburg to reclaim second place

Bayern Munich moved back into second place in the Bundesliga as they comfortably beat Wolfsburg 2-0 at the Allianz Arena in a result that ended the visitors' three-match winning run.

Bayern were looking to end the home campaign of a first trophyless season since 2011/12 on a high, and despite Thomas Tuchel making a host of changes to the Bayern XI after their midweek heartbreak against Real Madrid, the Bavarians set about dismantling in-form Wolfsburg quickly.

Just four minutes in, Alphonso Davies played a low pass from the left wing over to Lovro Zvonarek on the right side of the box, with the 19-year-old scoring his first Bundesliga goal via a low finish that went in off the post.

And that lead was soon doubled, as Bryan Zaragoza’s cross was headed back into play by Zvonarek and the experienced Thomas Muller collected the ball. Ever the cool-headed veteran, he showed the composure needed to lay it off to the advancing Leon Goretzka, who slotted the ball past a helpless Koen Casteels.

Zaragoza looked to have added a third soon after, but a VAR review adjudged him to be offside when receiving a ball from Muller.

Despite Kevin Paredes and Lovro Majer going on promising runs in response, Bayern hardly needed to get out of second gear to arrest them and see out the remaining first-half minutes.

The second half brought no change in momentum either, as Bayern continued to probe for chances to add to their lead.

Zaragoza was a constant issue down the left as the Spaniard searched for his first Bayern goal, which nearly came when he cut in from the left and tried to curl an effort past Casteels, but the shot lacked power and was calmly claimed by the Belgian stopper.

The former Granada man also played in Mathys Tel, but the young Frenchman sliced his shot and went wide of goal.

Understandably, neither side put much effort in as the minutes dwindled, and while the result will mean little to Bayern, the performances of the younger players today will give the club a positive to carry into their last game of the season – and beyond.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg won’t be discouraged with safety already secured, but Ralph Hasenhuttl may have some frustrations at his side's inability to challenge a rotated Bayern side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

See all the match stats here.