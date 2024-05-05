Bayern's Raphael Guerreiro to miss Real Madrid clash due to ankle ligament injury

Guerreiro suffered the injury against Stuttgart
Guerreiro suffered the injury against Stuttgart
Bayern Munich defender Raphael Guerreiro (30) will miss Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid due to an ankle ligament injury, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

The Portugal international was taken off in the 17th minute of Bayern's 3-1 loss to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday after hurting his ankle in an attempt to block a shot.

"Bayern will be without Raphael Guerreiro for the next few games," Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern, who also had Eric Dier taken off at halftime against Stuttgart with a head injury, have several injury concerns with defenders Matthijs De Ligt and Dayot Upamecano still working back to full fitness.

The German side drew 2-2 in their home game against record 14-time European champions Real Madrid.

