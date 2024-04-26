Bayern coach search is not affecting focus ahead of Real Madrid clash, says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel will be leaving Bayern at the end of the season
Thomas Tuchel will be leaving Bayern at the end of the seasonReuters
Bayern Munich's search for coach Thomas Tuchel's successor is not distracting the team from their preparations for next week's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid and the final Bundesliga matches, Tuchel said on Friday.

Bayern, who first face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday with the league title already secured by Bayer Leverkusen, will part ways with Tuchel at the end of a disappointing domestic season, a year earlier than his contract.

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick confirmed this week there had been contact with Bayern while several other coaches have been linked with the club.

Tuchel, however, said the team was shutting out any such distractions as they chase a spot in the Champions League final.

"In the next 11 days, it can only be football and the goals we can still reach," Tuchel told a press conference.

"We want to collect points (in the Bundesliga) to get the best result and reach the Champions League final.

"For anything else, there is just no capacity at the moment, whether it is comfortable or uncomfortable despite the many issues."

Bayern are in a battle for second place in the league
Bayern are in a battle for second place in the leagueFlashscore

With no chance of domestic silverware and Bayern battling to hold on to second place, three points ahead of third-placed VfB Stuttgart whom they face in 10 days, Tuchel said it was clear Tuesday's game against Real was on everyone's mind already.

"I can accept and it is important that we all accept it that there is this background noise against Frankfurt," Tuchel said.

"We don't have to tell ourselves a fairytale that we are only thinking 100% about Eintracht.

"There is this background noise that the Real Madrid game plays a role. When I get my coffee in the morning people don't say 'good luck for tomorrow' they say 'good luck for Tuesday,'" he added.

Bayern still have some injury concerns for the coming games with Dayot Upamecano doubtful after twisting an ankle in training and Leroy Sane racing to get fit in time for Tuesday.

"But tomorrow we have a test (against Frankfurt) and either we are distracted or we find solutions.

"Put on ear plugs or headphones and study for the test. That is my task," said Tuchel.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBundesligaBayern MunichSane LeroyUpamecano DayotReal MadridEintracht Frankfurt
