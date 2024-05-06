Ten Hag expects Fernandes to stay at Manchester United next season

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes with manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes with manager Erik ten HagAFP
Bruno Fernandes (29) is happy at Manchester United and will remain at the Premier League club next season, manager Erik ten Hag (54) said amid speculation over the midfielder's future.

In an interview with DAZN last week, Fernandes said he would consider his future at United after this year's European Championship and that he would only stay in Manchester if both he and the club want him to.

Asked about Fernandes' comments, Ten Hag told reporters: "That was taken out of context. I know he is Manchester United and I think he is very happy to be here."

The Dutch manager said he "definitely" expects Fernandes to see out his contract, which runs until 2026, and highlighted the importance of the Portuguese international as a role model for other players in the team.

"Taking responsibility is one of the biggest assets top footballers have nowadays to show and to deliver," Ten Hag added.

"Bruno is a very good example for many other players. He is a real fighter. Last year when we played Brighton in the (FA Cup) semi-final, he played with an ankle that was so thick. It was unbelievable.

"He couldn't run but he was still on the pitch. He is always available, always delivers and always gives energy to the team. Such assets are necessary to be successful."

United, who are eighth in the standings, travel to face 14th-placed Crystal Palace in a league clash later on Monday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueFernandes BrunoManchester United
