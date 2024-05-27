Xavi departs disappointed his work at Barca was not appreciated enough

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Xavi departs disappointed his work at Barca was not appreciated enough

Xavi departs disappointed his work at Barca was not appreciated enough

Barcelona finished 10 points behind Real Madrid
Barcelona finished 10 points behind Real MadridReuters
Sacked Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez (44) said he leaves the club disappointed after feeling his work was not appreciated enough as they finished the season with a 2-1 win at Sevilla on Sunday.

Xavi, who joined Bara on a three-year deal when Dutchman Ronald Koeman left in 2021, led the Catalan giants to their 27th league title last season.

He compiled 90 wins, 23 draws and 29 defeats in 142 games in charge but was fired on Friday.

"I have the feeling that everything I have done in these two and a half years has caused an earthquake. I have been targeted many times in many situations," Xavi said.

"I think that the work has not been sufficiently appreciated. This year we haven't been up to the task because of details. We had four key games in which we couldn't finish the good work we had done," he added.

LaLiga runners-up Barcelona, who finished 10 points behind Real Madrid, have endured a frustrating season, losing to Real in the Spanish Super Cup final, knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals and eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain also in the last eight.

Barcelona's recent form
Barcelona's recent formFlashscore

Xavi decided to step down in January but agreed to return in April after talks with president Joan Laporta, who later changed his mind and sacked him after a season without silverware.

"It is not for me to say the reasons or the motives. I think it is up to the president to say them. I had no choice but to accept it. It doesn't matter if I agree with the arguments.

"I'm not leaving with a sense of relief because we wanted to continue. These are decisions made by the club. We understood and respected that, but we thought it wasn't over," he added.

Xavi pointed out that while he did not agree with his departure, he accepted that the club was bigger, adding that the next coach's job would not be easy.

"He should know that he has a tough situation because Barca is a challenging club but on top of that it is in an adverse economic situation. It will not be an easy task," he said.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelona
Related Articles
Xavi wins his final game as manager of Barcelona against Sevilla on last day of LaLiga
Xavi 'proud and calm' after being sacked by Barcelona ahead of final game
Sevilla manager Flores slams Barcelona treatment of 'legends' after Xavi sacking
Show more
Football
Champions Manchester City celebrate fourth successive title in blue parade
EXCLUSIVE: Savio on his future, success at Girona and Copa America call-up
PSG and French football prepare for challenges of post-Mbappe era
Ronaldo's Real Valladolid promoted back to LaLiga after win over Villarreal B
Frosinone relegated after late Empoli winner against Roma and loss to Udinese
Updated
Football Tracker: Galatasaray & Club Brugge clinch titles, Frosinone relegated
Updated
Serie A champions Inter Milan wrap up season with draw away against Verona
Manchester United stars pledge to do 'great things' as Ten Hag awaits sack verdict
Most Read
Football Tracker: Galatasaray & Club Brugge clinch titles, Frosinone relegated
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications
Mbappe glad to leave PSG on winning note, will announce next move in 'a few days'
Lung-busting Mainoo lived every Manchester United fan's dream in FA Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings