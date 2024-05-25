Xavi 'proud and calm' after being sacked by Barcelona ahead of final game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Xavi 'proud and calm' after being sacked by Barcelona ahead of final game

Xavi 'proud and calm' after being sacked by Barcelona ahead of final game

Xavi was sacked on Friday
Xavi was sacked on FridayReuters
Outgoing Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez (44) said on Saturday he was proud of his achievements with the club and was looking forward to being a fan again, as he prepares to coach his final game against Sevilla after being sacked on Friday.

"I have no regrets. I have tried to do my best. We have worked with a lot of love for this club. I'm a Barca fan for life... It's an apprenticeship for the future," Xavi told a press conference on Saturday.

"These are complicated days, they have not been easy, but I'm fine. I have a clear conscience, I'm proud of myself and calm," he added.

Barca's stuttering season led Xavi to say in January that he would resign at the end of this campaign. But after discussions in April at club president Joan Laporta's home, he agreed to stay on - with a series of unspecified conditions set by the club.

Then, four weeks after confirming their former midfielder would honour the last year of his contract and lead them through next season, Laporta changed his mind and axed the coach after a season with no silverware.

Xavi mentioned again on Saturday that the club faced problems. Similar comments had reportedly annoyed Laporta earlier in the season.

"It has not been an easy time because of the state of the club. I am happy because I have done a good job - we have won two titles, more successes and won important matches," Xavi said.

Barcelona announce departure of Xavi

Barcelona have been in decent form
Barcelona have been in decent formFlashscore

Xavi arrived at Barcelona on a three-year deal following the departure of another club legend, Dutchman Ronald Koeman, at the end of 2021.

He is a product of Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy, which he joined at age 11. As a player, he won 31 trophies for Barcelona and Spain, including the 2010 World Cup, two European Championships, eight LaLiga and four Champions League titles.

As a manager, however, after winning LaLiga in his first full season in charge, he was not able to survive a stuttering season this year as bitter rivals Real Madrid closed in on a possible LaLiga-Champions League double.

Barca were thrashed by Real in the Spanish Super Cup final in January, knocked out of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals by Athletic Bilbao and eliminated from the Champions League by Paris St Germain at the last-eight stage. Adding to Barca's misery, Real face Borussia Dortmund in next week's Champions League final at Wembley.

Xavi didn't give a clear answer on whether he will forgo the compensation he would be due for the last year of his contract, saying only that he wants to rest and has no plans to coach in the near future.

"Laporta has told me why he thinks the club needs a change of direction and I accept it, he is the one who decides. I have no choice. I am a club man," Xavi said.

"I believed in the squad and that we could do interesting things, but it wasn't to be. I wish (Laporta) the best of luck and from now on I will be just another fan."

Follow Barcelona's last game of the season on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaXaviBarcelona
Related Articles
Sevilla manager Flores slams Barcelona treatment of 'legends' after Xavi sacking
Atletico Madrid hit with two-match partial stand closure after racist abuse
Xavi says Barcelona project behind decision to stay, not money
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Manchester derby FA Cup final underway on big day of cup finals
Updated
Wayne Rooney appointed manager at Championship Plymouth Argyle, club confirm
Esperance can upset Al Ahly to claim CAF Champions League title, says Mohamed Ouahabi
Bruno Fernandes urges troubled Manchester United to match his expectations
Manchester United's European hopes hanging by a thread ahead of FA Cup final
2024 Copa America to feature the tournament's first female referees
Michel left with bittersweet feelings as Girona celebrate remarkable season
Six interesting statistics from the 2023/24 Premier League season
Real Madrid are the world's best team and it's hard to compete with them, says Simeone
Most Read
Djokovic loses to Machac in Geneva semi-final before French Open title defence
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic's poor form continues in Geneva, Collins into Strasbourg final
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications
Manchester United reportedly set to sack Ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final outcome

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings