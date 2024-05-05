Manchester United's Maguire expected to miss three weeks with muscle injury

Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire (31) is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the Premier League season with a muscle injury he sustained in training, the club said on Sunday, which could rule him out of the FA Cup final.

Maguire, who has started United's past six matches, will likely be out for about three weeks, the club said in a statement on Sunday, adding he "will be fine" for Euro 2024 which kicks off on the 14th June and could return in time for the FA Cup final versus Manchester City on the 15th May at Wembley.

United's back line has been riddled by injuries this season.

They are eighth in the table with four games remaining. They play at Crystal Palace on Monday, then host Arsenal and Newcastle before heading to Newcastle for their league finale.