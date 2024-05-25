Real Madrid wrap up LaLiga season with draw against Betis as Kroos waves goodbye

Real Madrid ended their LaLiga campaign with a goalless draw against Real Betis, as Los Blancos lifted their 36th league title at the Santiago Bernabeu where they went unbeaten all season in the league (W16, D3).

Ahead of his final appearance at the Bernabeu, the maestro Toni Kroos received a guard of honour following his announcement midweek that he is to retire from after the European Championships.

And the German midfielder - just as he has done all his career - was in full control of proceedings, spraying passes around the pitch with a 97% completion rate as the home side dominated the first half.

Ferland Mendy was by far the most dangerous Madrid player, and the marauding French full-back saw two shots saved as Los Blancos pushed for an opener.

Betis took a while to get going, but after the half-hour mark, Manuel Pellegrini’s men were on top as Hector Bellerin came within inches of breaking the deadlock with a header after being picked out by Youssouf Sabaly.

The hosts did not take heed of the warning signs, as Betis took the lead in the 39th minute - or so they thought. Thibaut Courtois parried a set piece right into the path of Johnny Cardoso, who took a touch and fired into an empty net, but following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was chalked off for a tight offside call.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Armed with the momentum, Betis came flying out for the second half and almost opened the scoring inside five minutes, but Courtois made a sublime diving save to get a hand to Ayoze Perez’s curling effort from distance.

The Belgian goalkeeper was having a busy night in the Spanish capital as he was called into action once again on the hour mark - this time getting down low to deny Juan Miranda’s close-range shot.

Courtois was then withdrawn for Kepa Arrizabalaga’s final appearance before returning to Chelsea, whilst club-captain Nacho also made way from the pitch ahead of his departure at the end of the season.

In the end, neither side was able to find the elusive goal as their respective domestic campaigns petered out with a goalless finale.

Full LaLiga standings Flashscore

Carlo Ancelotti used the final moments to give some of his key players a rest ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund next week, including Kroos who was brought off to a standing ovation from all around the stadium.

Betis finish their campaign in seventh, a place lower than last season but qualification for Europe is a consolation for Pellegrini’s men.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

See all the match stats here.