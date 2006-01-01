COVID disappointment driving Portugal's Cancelo at Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. COVID disappointment driving Portugal's Cancelo at Euro 2024

COVID disappointment driving Portugal's Cancelo at Euro 2024

Joao Cancelo reacts during a pre-Euro friendly with Croatia
Joao Cancelo reacts during a pre-Euro friendly with CroatiaReuters
Portugal defender Joao Cancelo (30) is looking to make up for a lost opportunity, after missing out on the last European Championship, when his country start their 2024 campaign next week, he said on Sunday.

Cancelo was dropped just before the Euro 2020 tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, something he said still rankles him.

“It was unfair, because I had a great season, I felt like I should have been there but life didn't want it that way,” he told a press conference.

“Maybe I had to wait for this moment to be the right one to assert myself," added the full-back, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City.

"No matter how many clubs I play for, the national team is the highlight of my career because in it I represent my family, my friends who played with me on the street," he added.

"It's always the highlight, whether in a friendly or in top competition.”

Cancelo, who won the first of his 54 caps in 2016, is expected to feature on Tuesday when the Portuguese open their campaign against the Czech Republic in Group F in Leipzig.

“We want to have a good start, get off on the right foot and I feel like we have the team to do it. There is a lot of positivity, we are on the right path but the results will tell.”

Cancelo praised the input of coach Roberto Martinez, who took over after the last World Cup in Qatar.

“He is a coach who from the first day made me feel at ease, both on a sporting and personal level.

“He is very close to the players, has good ideas, likes attacking, offensive and attractive football and I identify with that because I think the same way,” added Cancelo.

“We hope to bring him joy. He has made a difference since he arrived and has adapted very quickly.”

However, at club level these are uncertain times for Cancelo. Spanish sports newspapers at the weekend suggested he could return to City if Barca cannot finalise a permanent move.

“From the first day here, I forgot all that,” Cancelo responded to a question about his next move after Euro 2024.

“I'm 100% focused on the national team, 100% focused on helping Portugal,” he added.

Mentions
FootballEuroCancelo JoaoPortugal
Related Articles
In the box with Bernardeschi: Ronaldo will surprise, England & Italy could go deep
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
Ronaldo inspires Portugal to emphatic win over Republic of Ireland ahead of Euros
Show more
Football
Bellingham explains 'wolf' goal celebration with Alexander-Arnold
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
Updated
Iordanescu insists Romania will fight for every metre on pitch against Ukraine
How can Slovakia beat Belgium in their Group E opener?
Mbappe rules out returning to Paris to play in Olympics after Real Madrid move
EURO 2024 Preview: Is it time for Portugal to live up to their potential?
Southgate insists England's gritty win over Serbia good for team spirit
Manager fears Serbia's Filip Kostic sustained knee ligament damage
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia
Updated
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
Virgil van Dijk says poor pitch for Netherlands' Euros opener 'a shame'
Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings