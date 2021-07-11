In the box with Bernardeschi: Ronaldo will surprise, England & Italy could go deep

Federico Bernardeschi (30), a reigning European champion with Italy, will be Flashscore's guide throughout the European Championship this summer. He will be sharing his thoughts and opinions exclusively with us as the drama unfolds in Germany.

On July 11th, 2021, in the sanctum sanctorum of Wembley, one of the greatest disappointments in world football was consummated. The defeat of the Three Lions in the European Championship final, in front of their own public, at the hands of Roberto Mancini's Italy.

It went from 'It's coming home', the refrain that accompanied Gareth Southgate's team all the way to London throughout the event, to 'It's coming R(h)ome rather suddenly. It was a debacle that, from the southern part of the continent, was a moment of pure joy.

Among the protagonists in that match, and of that European Championship, was Federico Bernardeschi - a decisive player in the big matches, including the final against England.

And it is that former Juventus player, now residing in Toronto, who will accompany us this month, analysing Euro 2024 for Flashscore.

His journey with us begins today with memories of that winning ride and the main characters in this new European adventure. Through his comments, we will be able to experience the European Championship through the words of someone who played in and won the tournament just three years ago.

Federico, three years have passed, but the memory of the European Championship won by Italy in 2021 is still vivid. What memories do you have of the run-up to the tournament and how do you approach such an event?

"The European Championship is a tournament that must be approached with a winning mentality. It is a long tournament, the matches are many and close together so you need everyone - in fact, if you notice, in the last matches especially, it was those players who played less at the beginning who were decisive.

"The European Championship is a competition that changes every day. You know you have to be on the ball to be decisive. Then, as I said, you need a winning mentality. Ours was a process that started three years earlier.

"Then during the month of training camp, before the European Championship, an extraordinary group chemistry was created that made the difference. Our group was cohesive, we were all rowing in the same direction to achieve one goal."

You usually arrive at these competitions after a gruelling season with your club. How do you refocus to face such a tournament?

"As far as I am concerned, as a child I dreamed of playing in the Azzurri shirt and winning the World Cup or the European Championship. So every time I took the field with Italy I had the fire inside. I think every time you wear the national team jersey it's automatic to find your strength and focus on the tasks ahead of you.

"When you play for your country you have to feel those special vibes that the national team gives you. And when you feel them you are already halfway there. And then, in these competitions, you have to be able to go beyond that, in my opinion, mentally."

Bernardeschi on getting prepared for the national team Flashscore

Italy played some home games during Euro 2020. This year it is Germany that is hosting the tournament. What difficulties can a team that plays in front of its home crowd encounter?

"In my opinion, it is a double factor. It all depends a bit on the first games. Especially the first one is very important. We won 3-0 at home at the Olympic Stadium against Turkey. And from there the 'panic' started.

"We felt all the enthusiasm around the national team jersey, we felt it immediately. And that, I must say, gave us a nice initial boost. On the contrary, if you start off on the wrong foot, the pressure and criticism increase and you have to be able to withstand that too."

Do you think Germany can use this advantage to their advantage, also remembering what happened in the 2006 World Cup?

"I think so. Germany comes with a team of great players, with champions. It is an experienced team, it is not a young team that can be overwhelmed by emotions. They come with a good, cohesive group. I think Toni Kroos will give a lot."

England have a project now that has been going on for about eight years with the same coach. In your opinion, can this really be the time when they can go all the way?

"England have always had one of the favourite teams in every tournament and every competition they have participated in. They have an amazing team. If you think about it they are really strong players. But what I always saw from England was a lack of spirit of sacrifice.

"In my opinion, that is what has been missing, because anyway, the team is top. The coach is also one of the best. We have to see if the fact that they haven't won in recent years will weigh on the mental level. If they can overcome that, England can potentially be devastating."

Which players do you think will be pivotal in this tournament?

"Among the Azzurri, I'm intrigued by Riccardo Calafiori, who had an excellent championship, along with Gianluca Scamacca. Then I would add Federico Chiesa and Nicolo Barella.

"As for the other teams, I am curious to see Lamine Yamal, at his first important competition. Also, Florian Wirtz of Germany, who had a great season this year. I'll also throw in Rafa Leao, who I think will shine.

"But above all Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. The latter arrives at the European with a really important season behind him, with the confidence, conviction and determination of a champion."

Bernardeschi on who will be the standout players at Euro 2024 Flashscore

Anyone else?

"Never forget the old guard like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric for Croatia, and one above all, who always lights up in these competitions, Cristiano (Ronaldo). He is something phenomenal, which probably goes beyond football. I mean, 39 years old, still there, and he scores 35 goals a season, incredible."

Ronaldo was your teammate and this could be his last dance. You who know him well, how will he approach it?

"Everyone says it will be his last dance, but never say never. Cristiano always surprises everyone. I think there are no more words to add for him. We must simply thank him for what he has given and is continuing to give to the world of football. In any case, this dance, last or not, he will certainly dance it very well."

Bernardeschi on Ronaldo's potential impact at the tournament Flashscore

How much chance does Italy have of reaching the final?

"Everything will depend, in my opinion, on the first matches. In the national team, there have been so many changes, it's not easy for both the coach and the players to settle immediately into such an important competition in such a short time, without having had so much time to work.

"If they manage to find some certainties, the security that is needed in these cases, Italy will be able to go far. It will be fundamental that those who arrive for the first time at a competition of this kind let themselves be guided by those who already have the experience and have won the European Championship."

Spain, Croatia and Albania in the group. Italy start on Saturday with the latter, what do you expect?

"Albania are a tough team, made up of experienced players. Italy, in my opinion, will have to play to attack them. Put pressure on them. In the first moments of the match, they may find it difficult, they will close themselves off a lot, but in the long run, playing aggressively, they will win."

Then Spain, you faced them at Euro 2020, scoring one of the decisive penalties to qualify for the final...

"Spain we know well how they play football, it's always the same and it's difficult to face, to be honest.

"Perhaps it was the most painful match of that European championship. We struggled to keep the ball because we were usually the ones who managed the game. Instead in that game, they were in control and we suffered. We found ourselves doing things that we were less used to managing, like staying lower, containing, and following runners. That's why we struggled. In the end, however, Italy's character and pride came through."

Finally an old fox in Croatia...

"They are a team with a lot of experience at international level, they even reached the final at the World Cup. This may be the last chance for the old guard, so they will be tough to face. Even there, if we manage to have certainties, built up in the first match, Italy won't have to fear anyone."

You were talking about being ready. That's a bit what happened to you at Euro 2020. You didn't play every game as a starter but when you were called upon you were decisive. Against Spain, on penalties, and especially in the final against England. In the end, your penalty, together with Donnarumma's saves, gave Italy the victory. How important is this factor in a competition like that?

"What was important about our national team was the fact that we were all starters. Those who came in later were at the same level and gave you the guarantees that the eleven who were on the pitch gave you. Being ready was automatic. We were rowing in the same direction."

But what memories do you have of those two games that ended in penalties against Spain and especially the one against England? They were important penalties.

"Yes, that's true, they were important penalties. I remember that on the walk to the penalty spot, I felt a thousand emotions.

"Then when I took the ball in my hand it was a flash. It was as if everything had stopped. I didn't feel anything, I simply saw the goal, myself, I knew where to put it and I tried to put it there. Eventually, it went in."

Let's close with a prediction: Who will win the European Championship? Which teams will finish as the final four?

"In my opinion, France and Portugal (are the best sides). The latter will have a great European Championship. I will say five semi-finalists, keeping a margin of error: France, Portugal, England, Germany and Italy."