The Last Dance: 10 players who could be facing their last European Championships

From Luka Modric to Cristiano Ronaldo - these are the footballing greats who are likely to face their last dance at the continental showpiece.

Euro 2024 in Germany will almost certainly be the farewell of these 10 stars, some of them legends of the European game.

Luka Modric (38) - Croatia

He is going for his fifth European Championship and, at his age, everything seems to indicate that it will be his last, but with him, you never know. A few months ago he had a foot and a half out of Real Madrid and ended up renewing his contract. He continues to be decisive when he is in good physical condition, which is why he will come in very handy for Croatia. He has made 13 appearances at the tournament since 2008 and has scored three goals.

Olivier Giroud (37) - France

A veteran who has confirmed his farewell to Les Bleus after the tournament. Along with his retirement from the French national team came his farewell to AC Milan. His career will continue outside the Old Continent, but he leaves with a World Cup (2018) under his arm and a strong chance of competing for the title in Germany. He was runner-up in 2016 and is going for his fourth appearance. He has 11 appearances and three goals to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo (39) - Portugal

One of the biggest legends on this list. He left for Saudi Arabia a year and a half ago, but is still extremely competitive. He has just broken the all-time Saudi Pro League record for goals in a season and holds numerous national team records.

He continues to be invaluable to Portugal and Roberto Martinez has no doubts about his contribution ahead of the European Championship. He won the title in 2016 and no one has played more than CR7 at this tournament, racking up 25 appearances, two finals, 14 goals and nine assists in five editions.

Toni Kroos (34) - Germany

The man of the moment. He announced his retirement before the Champions League final with Real Madrid. He chose to leave football in style with one last dance with the Mannschaft in his homeland. The idea is to close a brilliant career in the same way as he ended his time in white, by lifting a trophy.

It will be the fourth European Championship for the legendary '8', who has revitalised his team since his return. He has 14 appearances to his name.

Pepe (41) - Portugal

If his friend Cristiano Ronaldo is the first with the most appearances in the international tournament to be played this summer, he is the second. 19 appearances in four editions for an incombustible centre-back who continues to perform at the highest level past the age of 40.

In fact, this year he has become the longest-serving outfield player to play in a Champions League match. He has scored two goals so far.

Jesus Navas (38) - Spain

The Spanish winger seems to have drunk from the fountain of eternal youth. Still, it is 100% certain that this will be his last major tournament for Spain, as he will hang up his boots in the shirt of his lifelong club, Sevilla, at the end of this year.

It has always taken him a while to break into the usual La Roja dynamic, but he has had enough time to win a World Cup (2010), a European Championship (2012) and a Nations League (2023).

Interestingly, 2012 was his only appearance at the continental showpiece. He played three matches and scored one goal.

Kasper Schmeichel (37) - Denmark

He became an iconic goalkeeper when he helped Leicester City win the Premier League against all odds in 2016. His performances over the years have seen him escape the long shadow of his father, who won this year's international trophy in Germany with Denmark (1992).

He has been to two European Championships (2012, 2021), but only played in the second one, where he reached the semi-finals and was in goal six times.

Robert Lewandowski (35) - Poland

Arguably, after Cristiano Ronaldo, the most voracious European goalscorer of the last 15 years. He continues to score wherever he goes and, presumably, will bid farewell to the national team after the 2026 World Cup, so take this opportunity to enjoy his nose for goal once more. He has made three appearances in the tournament, playing 11 games and scoring five goals.

Marko Arnautovic (35) - Austria

If we think of one of those misunderstood geniuses that have always existed throughout history, the Austrian is one of them. The forbidden pleasure of fans looking for something different from the established attacker.

At times fractious and at others brilliant, he has played in two European Championships and scored one goal.

Axel Witsel (35) - Belgium

The Belgian has travelled halfway around the world and at 35 years of age continues to perform at a high level for Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone has given him a few more years of good football by converting him from midfielder to central defender.

He is one of the few remaining survivors of Belgium's golden generation and is heading into his third European Championship, a competition in which he has scored a goal.