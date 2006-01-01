Mbappe rules out returning to Paris to play in Olympics after Real Madrid move

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Mbappe rules out returning to Paris to play in Olympics after Real Madrid move

Mbappe rules out returning to Paris to play in Olympics after Real Madrid move

Mbappe won't be returning to Paris this summer
Mbappe won't be returning to Paris this summer Reuters
Kylian Mbappe (25) confirmed on Sunday he will not play for France's Olympic team at the Paris Games as his new club Real Madrid are against the idea.

The 25-year-old said in March that he was keen on playing at his home Games but since the Olympic tournament is not on FIFA’s calendar, clubs are not obliged to release their players.

Mbappe was not included in a 25-man preliminary squad for the Olympics earlier this month, though head coach Thierry Henry left the door open.

"My club's position was very clear, so from that moment on, I think I (knew) I won't be taking part in the Games," Mbappe told reporters ahead of Monday's Group D match against Austria at Euro 2024.

"That's just the way it is, and I understand that too. I'm joining a new team in September, so it's not the best way to start an adventure.

"I'm going to wish this French team all the best. I'm going to watch every game. I hope they'll win the gold medal."

The men's Olympic football competition begins on July 24, 10 days after the European Championships final, and ends on August 9.

Mentions
FootballOlympic GamesMbappe KylianReal Madrid
Related Articles
Macron 'counting on Real Madrid' to let Mbappe play at Paris Olympics
Kylian Mbappe becomes the latest in a long line of Real Madrid Galacticos
France captain Mbappe relieved by Real Madrid move but focussed on Euro 2024
Show more
Football
Bellingham explains 'wolf' goal celebration with Alexander-Arnold
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
Updated
Iordanescu insists Romania will fight for every metre on pitch against Ukraine
How can Slovakia beat Belgium in their Group E opener?
EURO 2024 Preview: Is it time for Portugal to live up to their potential?
COVID disappointment driving Portugal's Cancelo at Euro 2024
Southgate insists England's gritty win over Serbia good for team spirit
Manager fears Serbia's Filip Kostic sustained knee ligament damage
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia
Updated
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
Virgil van Dijk says poor pitch for Netherlands' Euros opener 'a shame'
Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings