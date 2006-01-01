Southgate insists England's gritty win over Serbia good for team spirit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Southgate insists England's gritty win over Serbia good for team spirit

Southgate insists England's gritty win over Serbia good for team spirit

Gareth Southgate applauds the England fans following the win
Gareth Southgate applauds the England fans following the winReuters
England's rearguard effort in a nervy second half as they held on to beat Serbia 1-0 on Sunday will hold the team in good stead as they look to go far at Euro 2024, coach Gareth Southgate (54) said.

England, runners-up in the 2020 edition and seeking to finally win a trophy befitting their vast array of attacking talent, started brilliantly and led after 13 minutes through midfielder Jude Bellingham's superb header.

But they created few chances and allowed Serbia, who were much improved after the break, to play their way back into the Group C game though they rarely threatened an equaliser.

"I'm pleased that we had to show a different side, we had to show that resilience to defend our box because I think as a group that really builds a huge spirit," Southgate said.

He added: "Our team ran out of some energy and that didn't surprise me because of the lack of 90 minutes that lots of the players have had... I think we can be more efficient in the way that we played in the first half, which would also help us."

Southgate said England were still a side in transition, without stalwarts like centre-back Harry Maguire, who is injured, and midfielder Jordan Henderson, who was left out of the Euros, and with several inexperienced players in the squad.

"This team is still coming together," he said. "Everybody's expecting us to waltz through. There's a lot of hard work ahead.

"We're short of certain things, we're finding the best possible solutions. We've had a very complicated run-in to all of this, but the spirit of the group was there for everybody to see tonight and we will definitely grow from that."

Man of the match Bellingham took issue with the suggestion that England's second-half performance showed a need for improvement, saying they would take the positives from the game.

"Obviously, commonly with the team there's a negative theme around all our games -- and sometimes rightly so -- but I think in this case you take the positives," he said.

"OK, maybe we had to hold on at times and suffer a little bit, but we kept a clean sheet and when you keep a clean sheet all you have to do is score one goal."

Check out the full report with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroSouthgate GarethEnglandSerbia
Related Articles
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic in best ever shape and ready to shock England
Manager fears Serbia's Filip Kostic sustained knee ligament damage
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Weghorst shows Dutch the way as stuttering England rely on Jude
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Kvaratskhelia to leave Napoli?
Updated
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia
Updated
Kylian Mbappe rules out representing France at Paris Olympics
Bellingham heads England to opening Euro victory over Serbia
Ten Hag admits Man Utd looked for other managers despite confirming spot for next season
Italy legend Buffon calls for killer instinct after defending champions' narrow win
EURO 2024 Preview: Ukraine's young guns gearing up to fight for a wounded nation
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Kvaratskhelia to leave Napoli?
Virgil van Dijk says poor pitch for Netherlands' Euros opener 'a shame'
Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings