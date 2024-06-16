EURO 2024 Talking Points: Weghorst shows Dutch the way as stuttering England rely on Jude

It's been raining goals in Germany so far during EURO 2024 and day three was no different, with plenty of drama and intrigue to point. Here, we pick out the biggest talking points of the day from Sunday's action.

Weghorst shows the way

In the Netherlands' 2-1 win over Poland to start the day's play, the Dutch created plenty of chances to win the game at a canter.

But, it took an 83rd-minute winner from substitute Wout Weghorst to win them the game, just two minutes after coming off the bench.

In fact, it was the striker's first touch of the game, showing his teammates the definition of a clinical finisher.

Wout Weghorst's reaction after the game Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

Before then, the front three of Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay and Xavi Simons has all missed guilt-edged chances and it will be a worry for manager Ronald Koeman that his preferred attacking lineup weren't able to add more goals to the tally.

They will be under more pressure in their last two games in Group D, and it will give Koeman some selection headaches ahead of those ties.

A vintage Eriksen performance

Kasper Hjulmand‘s side might have squandered their lead late on against Slovenia, but it was the magnificent all-round display of Christian Eriksen in midfield that will live long in the memory of Danish supporters.

Three years and exactly 1,100 days on from suffering a cardiac arrest against Finland at Euro 2020, the Dane marked his first appearance back in the competition with a sublime opening goal.

Christian Eriksen's goal sequence Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

It was Eriksen’s 42nd strike for his country and one that capped a dazzling first-half performance from the Manchester United man as Denmark moved into the lead against their Group C opponents.

Unfortunately for Eriksen and his teammates, Slovenia managed to limit his influence in the second period, and that ultimately proved to be key, as Erik Janza’s deflected effort salvaged a hard-earned share of the spoils.

An opening win for any side at EURO 2024 will be welcome, but England looked far from their best in a nervy 1-0 victory over Serbia to start their Group C campaign.

They had Jude Bellingham, in large part, to thank for the three points. The Real Madrid star, playing in a more advanced role for Gareth Southgate on Sunday night, netted with a close-range header in the 13th minute to settle the tie.

But his all-round game was on display throughout the match, gaining an 8.5 rating on Flashscore's ratings, which also earned him player of the match. His fluid interchanges with Phil Foden provide an inkling as to how England will play in this tournament, whilst he was also tough in the tackle. Early on, he bumped shoulder with Andrija Zivkovic to show he is more than up for the fight.

Jude Bellingham's heat map Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

Southgate will be concerned with his side's cagey display in the second half, but playing your best football at the start of any tournament will not win it for you.

The manager will hope his charges have a lot more to give if they want to live up to their tag of favourites.