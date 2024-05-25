Coupe de France final goes ahead despite buses carrying fans attacked & burnt

At the Arras toll plaza ahead of the Coupe de France final, a brawl broke out between Olympique Lyon and PSG ultras, with two buses set alight and the station reportedly in danger of collapsing. But despite speculation about a postponement - the match will go ahead as planned.

Once again, French football stands out in the worst possible way through the clashes between ultras from Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain on the day of the cup final.

According to initial information gathered by Le Parisien, at least two buses caught fire and a clash between supporters ensued. Some people may have been injured.

The Prefecture du Nord announced that there was "interruption of traffic on the A1 motorway in both directions at the Fresnes-les-Montauban toll plaza."

According to information gathered by L'Equipe, "two Lyon coaches ended up in an area designated for the Parisians, where eighteen coaches were expected. According to the Pas-de-Calais, around a hundred people were involved."

According to the Paris club, which "deplores and condemns this violence", the Lyon coaches involved were not supposed to use this route and changed it to save time.

Around twenty people were injured and they were treated on arrival at the stadium by the ambulance service.