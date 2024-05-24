Luis Enrique wary of revitalised Lyon as domestic treble beckons for PSG

Paris St-Germain are aiming to end the season with a domestic treble by winning the Coupe de France on Saturday, but manager Luis Enrique is cautious ahead of facing Olympique Lyonnais who have turned their season around under new manager Pierre Sage.

PSG won the Ligue 1 title for a third time in a row, having already clinched the French Super Cup in January. Lyon, who went 10 games without a win at the start of the season, improved their form after Sage took charge in November.

"I think Pierre Sage has won 20 games out of 27. They have incredible statistics. He turned it around for a team that started with many difficulties," Enrique told reporters on Friday.

"Next season they will certainly be competing for the title with us. They are a top opponent and we are ready."

Lyon finished sixth in the league to qualify for next season's Europa League, as well as reaching their first French Cup final since 2012.

PSG beat Lyon 4-1 both home and away in the league, but Enrique said it was no reason to take their opponents lightly.

"They are very dangerous on the ball and can hurt any team. They also created chances against us. So it is going to be a really tough final," he said.

Recent head-to-heads Flashscore

Saturday will also be the last time Kylian Mbappe, PSG's highest goalscorer of all time, plays for the club, ending a seven-year stay during which he helped them win the league six times.

"Of course, he will start," Enrique said about Mbappe, who has been used sparingly since the player announced his upcoming departure.

"PSG have a special relationship with the Couple de France. The fans really care about it. The club has won it 14 times... (winning) it would be the perfect way to end the season," Enrique added.