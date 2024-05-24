Luis Enrique wary of revitalised Lyon as domestic treble beckons for PSG

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Coupe de France
  4. Luis Enrique wary of revitalised Lyon as domestic treble beckons for PSG

Luis Enrique wary of revitalised Lyon as domestic treble beckons for PSG

Luis Enrique isn't taking Lyon lightly
Luis Enrique isn't taking Lyon lightlyReuters
Paris St-Germain are aiming to end the season with a domestic treble by winning the Coupe de France on Saturday, but manager Luis Enrique is cautious ahead of facing Olympique Lyonnais who have turned their season around under new manager Pierre Sage.

PSG won the Ligue 1 title for a third time in a row, having already clinched the French Super Cup in January. Lyon, who went 10 games without a win at the start of the season, improved their form after Sage took charge in November.

"I think Pierre Sage has won 20 games out of 27. They have incredible statistics. He turned it around for a team that started with many difficulties," Enrique told reporters on Friday.

"Next season they will certainly be competing for the title with us. They are a top opponent and we are ready."

Lyon finished sixth in the league to qualify for next season's Europa League, as well as reaching their first French Cup final since 2012.

PSG beat Lyon 4-1 both home and away in the league, but Enrique said it was no reason to take their opponents lightly.

"They are very dangerous on the ball and can hurt any team. They also created chances against us. So it is going to be a really tough final," he said.

Recent head-to-heads
Recent head-to-headsFlashscore

Saturday will also be the last time Kylian Mbappe, PSG's highest goalscorer of all time, plays for the club, ending a seven-year stay during which he helped them win the league six times.

"Of course, he will start," Enrique said about Mbappe, who has been used sparingly since the player announced his upcoming departure.

"PSG have a special relationship with the Couple de France. The fans really care about it. The club has won it 14 times... (winning) it would be the perfect way to end the season," Enrique added.

Follow the final on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballCoupe de FranceLigue 1Mbappe KylianPSGLyon
Related Articles
Luis Enrique says PSG already preparing for Coupe de France final
Ramos brace helps PSG thrash sorry Lyon in Ligue 1 despite resting star man Mbappe
Lille and Brest contest Champions League spot as Ligue 1 season ends
Show more
Football
Real Madrid are the world's best team and it's hard to compete with them, says Simeone
Leverkusen focussed on completing double rather than dwelling on Europa League loss
Seventh heaven: Girona cap off best-ever LaLiga season by thumping relegated Granada
Atalanta’s Lookman, Napoli’s Osimhen headline Nigeria squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Manchester City's Foden doesn't want to think about Guardiola leaving
Champions League-bound Bologna stunned by Genoa in final match of season
Equatorial Guinea forfeit World Cup qualifiers over ineligible Nsue
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez named Serie A player of the season
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on the verge of joining Bayern Munich
Most Read
Barcelona announce departure of manager Xavi with Flick reportedly lined up
Manchester United reportedly set to sack Ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final outcome
Djokovic loses to Machac in Geneva semi-final before French Open title defence
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic's poor form continues in Geneva, Collins into Strasbourg final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings