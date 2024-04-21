Ramos brace helps PSG thrash sorry Lyon in Ligue 1 despite resting star man Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain took a step closer to the Ligue 1 title as supporters were treated to an encouraging look at life without Kylian Mbappe, with Les Parisiens comfortably seeing off Olympique Lyonnais 4-1 at the Parc des Prince.

Leaving his star attacker on the bench was a major call for Luis Enrique to make – thankfully for him, it was one that paid dividends. Within six minutes Les Parisiens had surged into a two-goal lead, with Lyon academy product Bradley Barcola influential in both.

First, the 21-year-old’s direct play on the left flank allowed Marco Asensio to get into position to cut the ball back from the byline, and Nemanja Matic unwittingly put past his own goalkeeper.

Roles were then reversed as Asensio’s corner was flicked on by Barcola, and Lucas Beraldo had the simple task of firing into the roof of the net from close range.

This was a major shock to the visitors’ system, as with eight wins in 10 matches before today they were the division’s most in-form side. However, if they were to maintain that hot streak, they would have to muster a similar performance to last weekend when they came back from two goals down to defeat Brest 4-3.

Despite Les Gones’ best efforts, PSG’s firepower proved too much as either side of a low drive from outside of the box by Ernest Nuamah, Goncalo Ramos bagged a brace to make it 4-1 come half time.

The Portuguese entered double figures for the season with a clean headed effort, followed by the faintest of touches to finish off a lightning counter-attack.

Match stats Flashscore

With 45 minutes remaining, all that was left for the home side to do was see out their strong advantage. This invited Lyon to test their luck, although Gianluigi Donnarumma stood firm to deny on-target efforts from Rayan Cherki, Maxence Caqueret, and Gift Orban.

At the opposite end attacking intent diminished, therefore Mbappe remained amongst the substitutes for the entirety of the match – his first non-appearance in over two months – as the answer to his summer transfer decision looms ever closer.

Another interesting facet of this occasion is that both sides will meet again before the campaign’s end, in May 25th’s Coupe de France Final. Lyon simply must rectify their defensive frailties to stand a chance, and in the meantime have six matches to close the five-point gap to RC Lens and European qualification.

Meanwhile, with this result, PSG open up an 11-point gap at the top of the table, still on the hunt for the quadruple.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

