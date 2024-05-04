Rodrigo Riquelme rocket helps Atletico Madrid edge past Mallorca

Riquelme's goal proved to be the difference
Atlético de Madrid recorded just a second away victory in 10 games across all competitions as they narrowly defeated lacklustre RCD Mallorca 1-0 at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

Both teams came into the clash looking to move closer to their respective objectives - a win for Atlético would see them significantly boost their hopes of securing a UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification spot, while three points for the hosts would all but guarantee they remain in LaLiga.

Mallorca have enjoyed hosting Los Rojiblancos since their return to the top flight in 2022, winning on home turf on each occasion, but they fell behind within five minutes here.

The opener was a wonderful strike, too, as Rodrigo Riquelme produced a stunning turn on the edge of the box before burying into the corner.

Riquelme celebrates his goal
That early strike threatened an interesting encounter, but the rest of the first period was a bore. Marcos Llorente and Mario Hermoso failed to test Predrag Rajković between the Mallorca sticks with their wayward efforts, while Jan Oblak was never going to be beaten by Vedat Muriqi’s flick-on as HT approached.

From Mallorca’s point of view, they could at least be pleased with the fact they were still in the game at the interval after showing next to no attacking flair up until that point.

It was much the same after the break. The visitors were presented with a fantastic opportunity shortly after the restart, but on this occasion they were unable to convert as Llorente fired over from a dangerous position.

In response, a Sergi Darder attempt that was deflected narrowly wide of the post and a Cyle Larin shot from a tight angle was all Mallorca could muster.

Match stats
This was certainly not one for the neutrals, but Diego Simeone will not care - he is in the results business, after all, and this triumph sees his team move six points clear of Athletic Club and they tighten their grip on the final UCL qualification spot.

Mallorca, meanwhile, remain six points clear of Cádiz in 18th. Although this loss is not the end of the world, it means their top-tier status remains up in the air with four matchdays remaining.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodrigo Riquelme (Atlético de Madrid)

