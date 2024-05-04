Real Madrid crowned champions: Five victories that secured their LaLiga title

Real Madrid crowned champions: Five victories that secured their LaLiga title
Valverde takes the ball in the last Clásico.
Valverde takes the ball in the last Clásico.
After Barcelona's defeat to Girona on Saturday, Real Madrid have secured their 36th title.

After being particularly consistent throughout the season, Los Blancos were allowed to go into the final stretch of the campaign with a significant lead over their closest challengers.

These five victories were the key moments as to why Madrid are LaLiga champions:

Girona 0-3 Real Madrid (30/9/2023).

The Catalans had won six in a row and were still unbeaten, but Ancelotti's side swept aside Montilivi thanks to goals from Joselu Mato, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Jude Bellingham. The home side were ahead in the table before the ball had even been kicked and that caused a surprise overtake at the top of the standings, although Míchel Sánchez's side continued their excellent form... until the visit to the Santiago Bernabéu (4-0).

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid (28/10/2023)

The Blaugranas had made a good start when Ilkay Gündogan pounced on a dead ball in the box to fire past Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first half. Then, the aforementioned Bellingham appeared on the scene with that freshness that has been progressively diluted and became the great hero of the match thanks to a fantastic brace. The Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys exchanged euphoria and joy for silence and frustration.

Alavés 0-1 Real Madrid (21/12/2023)

They say that leagues are won at grounds like El Sadar, Son Moix or Mendizorroza. The context was also special because both were playing for the last time before the start of 2024. And the away win came in very specific circumstances: Nacho Fernández was shown a straight red card for a harsh tackle in the 54th minute and, from a corner kick in stoppage time (92'), Lucas Vázquez slipped through the defence and headed home to send the points back to the capital.

Real Madrid 3-2 Almería (21/1/2024)

The sinking Almeria side proved a match for the leaders, who endured a nightmare in front of their home fans. Cold sweats, nerves, desperation... and, of course, a large dose of refereeing controversy. The bottom side went into half-time with a two-goal lead (Largie Ramazani and Edgar Gonzalez), but it was to little avail after Dani Carvajal's decisive strike in the 99th minute, when the match was almost a foregone conclusion.

Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona (21/4/2024)

Xavi Hernandez's side arrived at the Bernabeu eight points adrift and a man down after being knocked out of the Champions League... while their opponents went into the game in high spirits after seeing off the mighty Manchester City. The Culés twice took the lead, but the good work of Vasquez, the opportunism of Jude and some controversial decisions made the final result possible.

