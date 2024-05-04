Real Madrid on the verge of LaLiga title with thumping win over Cadiz

Real Madrid need just one more result to go their way to secure a 36th LaLiga title after a Brahim Díaz masterclass saw them clinch a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Cádiz, condemning the south-coast side to a 22nd successive away trip without victory.

Carlo Ancelotti opted for a heavily rotated side thanks to this game’s position sandwiched between Real Madrid’s two UEFA Champions League semi-final legs against Bayern Munich, leading them to play out a comfortable but unconvincing first half-hour.

Their only chance of note was Éder Militão’s long-range drive, which caused little trouble for Conan Ledesma, while Chris Ramos failed to convert Joseba Zaldúa’s cross after the right-back broke away at the other end.

The hosts were certainly dominant in possession throughout the half, but Cádiz’s need to make up five points to safety motivated them to work tirelessly on their counterattacking play, with Rubén Sobrino breaking away but unable to get the better of last man Nacho Fernández.

You would have to look back to April 2023 to find an example of Real Madrid losing at home and Cádiz winning on the road – when both of those happened in the same weekend – but the first half didn’t necessarily reflect that, with the sides going toe-to-toe into the break.

Real Madrid survived a scare just after HT when Ramos pounced on a Militão error, but returning goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stood tall to deny him one-on-one.

Brahim (L) and Zaldua battle for the ball AFP

That save fired up the Santiago Bernabéu faithful, and they had to wait mere moments before their support inspired those on the pitch, as Luka Modrić laid off for Brahim to smash into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Domination ensued from there, and the lead was soon doubled with Brahim turning the provider for Jude Bellingham, who swept past Ledesma within minutes of entering the play.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s side were initially spared a third when Ledesma saved Militão’s header following an outrageous Rabona cross from Vinícius Júnior, but it finally came at the end of stoppage time when Nacho broke down the line to beat Fali and set up Joselu to tap in.

Joselu celebrates his goal AFP

Cádiz will wait with baited breath to see Celta Vigo’s result tomorrow as an end to their stay in La Liga appears to be edging ever closer.

Los Blancos will also be looking to other results, but even if Barcelona win later on to deny them securing the title today, they will be confident of finishing the job at 19th-placed Granada next weekend.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid)

