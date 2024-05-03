Thibaut Courtois to make first start for Real Madrid after ACL tear

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Thibaut Courtois to make first start for Real Madrid after ACL tear
Thibaut Courtois to make first start for Real Madrid after ACL tear
Courtois in training
Courtois in trainingProfimedia
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (31) will make his first start of the season in the LaLiga game against relegation-threatened Cadiz on Saturday after making a full recovery from two knee injuries, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Ancelotti, however, will remain cautious with Courtois, who has not played since tearing ligaments 13 months ago, with Andriy Lunin set to start Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

"The decisive game we have in mind, a final, is Wednesday's match against Bayern, where Lunin will play. After that, we'll see what happens..." Ancelotti told a press conference.

"(Courtois) is fine, he will play tomorrow after a long, long time. It's good news that he's coming back, just like (Eder) Militao. Courtois can contribute, he's feeling good, he's very excited. We are delighted to have him back."

Ukrainian Lunin has established himself as first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Lunin was Real's hero as they beat Manchester City to reach the Champions League semi-finals, making two saves in their 4-3 penalty shootout victory after an inspired performance in the 1-1 second-leg draw.

Courtois, however, is widely considered to be one of the world's best keepers and the Belgian is likely to regain his starting spot with a LaLiga-Champions League double up for grabs.

He was named player-of-the-match in the 2022 Champions League final after making nine saves to deny Liverpool as Real clinched a record-extending 14th European title with a 1-0 win in Paris.

Brazil centre-back Militao returned in late March from an ACL tear suffered in August and made his first start in last week's win at Real Sociedad.

LaLiga table
LaLiga tableFlashscore

"We were too passive against Bayern. We have to be more active. So Militao will play tomorrow to get into a rhythm," Ancelotti said.

"We are only thinking about the 'final' on Wednesday. We don't think about what might happen in a month's time. We will see... Hopefully, soon we can start looking further ahead, it will mean we'll make the final in London."

With five games left, Ancelotti's side top the LaLiga standings on 84 points, 11 ahead of Barca and 13 clear of third-placed Girona. They can clinch a record-extending 36th Spanish title if they beat Cadiz and Barcelona fail to win at Girona later on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaCourtois ThibautLunin AndriyReal MadridBayern MunichCadiz
Related Articles
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Thibaut Courtois to return for Madrid as soon as next week
Late Bellingham goal delivers Clasico victory to take Real Madrid closer to title
Silva penalty save down to pure luck, says Real Madrid keeper Lunin
Show more
Football
Top-four chasing Atletico need to improve, admits Diego Simeone
Mark Clattenburg quits role as Nottingham Forest referee analyst
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal better prepared for title tussle this season
Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus to leave club at end of season
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City must be perfect to win Premier League
Who's Missing: Jurrien Timber ready for Arsenal return after lengthy absence
Xavi says Barcelona are out for revenge against Girona after defeat in December
Xabi Alonso says everyone wants to beat Leverkusen after stretching 47-match unbeaten run
Fantasy Premier League: Into the final sprint as the season nears an end
Most Read
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers
Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semi-finals
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings