Tennis Tracker: Jarry sets up Rome final against Zverev after seeing off Paul

Tennis Tracker: Jarry sets up Rome final against Zverev after seeing off Paul

Tommy Paul playing in Rome on Friday
Tommy Paul playing in Rome on FridayAFP, Flashscore
After a chaotic and unpredictable men's side of the tournament in Rome, we're left with two intriguing semi-finals as Alexander Zverev (27), Alejandro Tabilo (26), Nicolas Jarry (28) and Tommy Paul (27) all battle it out for a place in Sunday's showpiece.

23:44 CET - We have our men's final in Rome! Nicolas Jarry (28) saw off a second-set fightback from Tommy Paul (27) to win their semi-final 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in nearly three hours. He will play Alexander Zverev (27) in the showpiece event on Sunday.

21:44 CET - Chile's Nicolas Jarry (28) is just one set away from the Roma final after he took the opening set of his semi-final against Tommy Paul (27) 6-3 in 43 minutes.

21:29 CET - Our second semi-final of the day in Rome is well underway between Nicolas Jarry (28) and Tommy Paul (27), which is going with serve in the first set.

Follow the game here.

18:10 CET - From a set and a break down, Alexander Zverev (27) has produced an incredible comeback to defeat Alejandro Tabilo (26) 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to reach the final! He looked down and out in the second set but found form at just the right time and never looked back to book his place in Rome's final. 

16:20 CET - Alejandro Tabilo has stunned third seed Alexander Zverev (27) to take the first set 6-1 and continue his impressive tournament in Rome.

15:45 CET - Play is now underway in the first men's semi-final between Germany's Alexander Zverev (27) and Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (26).

11:20 CET - Alexander Zverev (27), Alejandro Tabilo (26), Tommy Paul (27) and Nicolas Jarry (28) are the four remaining men in the tournament after an action-packed nine days. 

Here's what today's semi-final schedule looks like:

Alejandro Tabilo vs Alexander Zverev - 15:30 CET

Nicolas Jarry vs Tommy Paul - 20:30 CET

10:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's men's semi-finals in Rome!

