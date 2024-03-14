Atletico and Barcelona shift focus to LaLiga clash after European heroics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Atletico and Barcelona shift focus to LaLiga clash after European heroics
Atletico and Barcelona shift focus to LaLiga clash after European heroics
Joao Felix returns to face his former club at the weekend
Joao Felix returns to face his former club at the weekend
AFP
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will turn their attention back to LaLiga this weekend after the euphoria of qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals when they meet on Sunday.

While Barcelona knocked out reigning Italian champions Napoli on Tuesday, a gritty Atletico side fought back from 2-0 down on aggregate to eliminate runaway Serie A leaders Inter Milan in a penalty shootout the next day.

As the season enters the home stretch, progress to the last eight in Europe's elite club competition was of paramount importance to Atleti boss Diego Simeone, who has seen his side fall behind in LaLiga's title race in recent weeks.

They were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey semi-finals by Athletic Bilbao and lost 2-0 at relegation-threatened Cadiz last weekend and sit in fourth on 55 points, 14 behind leaders Real Madrid, but Simeone is hopeful they have turned a corner.

"We came from a bad game in Bilbao in the semi-final, an ugly match in Cadiz... Honestly, I was trying to convey that it was not the time to ask but to give. I had to tell the players, 'Let's give it all'," Simeone said.

"The game in Cadiz ended and it looked like we had no chance against Inter. I said: '... it's the best thing that can happen to us'. It's when the team can have a reaction.

"And it happened. They gave their all, they played a great game, we have great players."

LaLiga standings
Flashscore

Barca won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home where Joao Felix, on loan from Atletico, scored the winner - a goal that stung the Madrid side who spent a club record 126 million euros ($137.73 million) to sign him in 2019.

UNBEATEN RUN

Simeone's side have it all to do against Barcelona who are on a seven-match unbeaten run in the league.

Barca sit third with 61 points, six ahead of Atletico, but coach Xavi, who is stepping down at the end of the season, said they have improved from last year when they won the title.

"We are playing better than last year, despite the results. We are under construction, Barcelona will continue to be under construction," Xavi said.

Real Madrid (69 points) will have the opportunity to extend their seven-point lead over Girona when they travel to Osasuna on the back of a 22-match unbeaten streak just over two hours before the second-placed side visit Getafe.

LaLiga current round of fixtures
Flashscore

Real, whose progress to the Champions League quarter-finals last week after scraping through against Leipzig mean there are three Spanish teams in the last eight, have not lost to Osasuna in 20 games in all competitions.

However, Real's England midfielder Jude Bellingham remains suspended following his red card for remarks to the referee after their draw with Valencia.

Girona have also fallen by the wayside after leading the league, losing three of their last five games, but are still well on course for a spot in next season's Champions League.

They visit mid-table Getafe who have not kept a clean sheet in seven games and suffered a hammer blow with Borja Mayoral, LaLiga's second-top scorer this season with 15 goals, set to be sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaJoao FelixBellingham JudeMayoral BorjaBarcelonaAtl. MadridCadizReal MadridAth BilbaoInterGetafeGironaOsasunaValencia
Related Articles
Leaders Real Madrid turn attention to ex-boss Benitez's struggling Celta Vigo
Attacking abundance for Real at Madrid rivals Rayo despite Bellingham blow
Atletico looking to repeat winning trick in Madrid derby to keep title hopes alive
Show more
Football
Gareth Southgate says Arsenal's Ben White 'ruled himself out of England contention'
Liverpool's Konate returns to France squad despite injury, Disasi dropped
Jarrad Branthwaite, Ivan Toney and Joe Gomez included in latest England squad
Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France and Netherlands friendlies
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig locked in battle for top four Bundesliga finish
EXCLUSIVE: Lee Dixon praises Arsenal's full-backs and improvement of Rice in title tilt
Belgium coach Tedesco extends contract as De Bruyne to miss England friendly
UCL Team of the Week: Atletico heroes deliver on big night, Kobel flawless for Dortmund
Germany's RTL looking into Bundesliga broadcasting rights, CEO says
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham need results to progress in Europa League
David Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal's number one goalkeeper spot
Navarro stuns second seed Sabalenka at Indian Wells, Gauff cruises past Mertens
Wes Brown admits Man Utd must improve against Liverpool in crunch FA Cup quarter-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings