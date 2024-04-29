Thiago Silva confirms decision to leave Chelsea at end of season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Thiago Silva confirms decision to leave Chelsea at end of season
Thiago Silva confirms decision to leave Chelsea at end of season
Silva is departing from Stamford Bridge
Silva is departing from Stamford BridgeProfimedia
Thiago Silva (39) has confirmed he will leave Chelsea at the end of the 2023/24 season, promising he will return one day in an emotional message to supporters.

The Brazilian is set to depart when his contract expires at the end of June following four years with the Blues where he made 151 appearances in all competitions.

Silva won both the Champions League and Club World Cup with Chelsea after joining on a free transfer from PSG in 2020.

Speaking in a video message posted to the club's social media accounts, Silva said: “I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all.

"But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here.

“But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you."

The defender may have played his final game for the Blues after suffering a groin injury in their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Mentions
FootballThiago SilvaChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Three talking points from the Premier League this weekend
Dyche 'very proud' of 'fantastic' players as Everton secure Premier League survival
'VAR has damaged Premier League' says Pochettino after Chelsea see late winner disallowed
Show more
Football
Man United winger Antony fuelled by critics amid difficult season
Premier League Player of the Week: Erling Haaland impresses in late cameo
Premier League Team of the Week: Newcastle forwards shine once again
Abdelhak Benchikha part ways with Simba SC after six months in charge
After yet another title win, Kylian Mbappe and PSG have sights set on treble
Zambia courting FIFA sanctions as AGM aborts after court injunction
Gustavo Puerta hopes Leverkusen success will lead to a spot in Colombia squad
Pep Guardiola admits Man City still have a mountain to climb in title race
Most Read
Football Tracker: Darmstadt relegated, Sporting fight back to draw with Porto
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Villas-Boas elected FC Porto president

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings