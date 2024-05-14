Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Zheng to reach Rome semi-finals, Medvedev knocked out by Paul

It promises to be another jam-packed day at the Italian Open, with all eight of the men's last-16 matches taking place as well as the first two women's quarter-finals involving Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (20).

22:24 CET - In the final match of the day, Coco Gauff (20) overcame Qinwen Zheng (21) 7-6(4), 6-1 to reach the semis in Rome.

20:16 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) was in utterly ominous form as he trounced Alex de Minaur (25) 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour. Scary signs for the players left in the tournament, with the Greek reminding everyone just how good he is on clay.

19:45 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Tommy Paul (26) will face off in the last eight after both men sealed impressive victories over Sebastian Baez (23) and defending champion Daniil Medvedvev (28) respectively.

Medvedev looked well off his best, and was strangely subdued on his way to a 6-1, 6-4 loss.

18:25 CET - Nicolas Jarry (28) is the next man into the quarter-finals in the Italian capital, with the Chilean beating Alexandre Muller (27) 7-5, 6-3.

17:52 CET - Third seed Alexander Zverev's (27) seamless route through the tournament continues into the quarter-finals after a routine 6-2, 7-5 win against Portugal's Nuno Borges (27).

16:15 CET - Zhizhen Zhang (27) has moved into just the second Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career after an impressive 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Thiago Monteiro (29).

15:34 CET - Iga Swiatek's (22) dominance on the clay is showing no sign of slowing down, with the relentless Pole moving into the Rome semi-finals with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Madison Keys (29).

14:05 CET - The first two results of the day are in. Taylor Fritz (26), who has looked in superb form on the clay, battled past Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-2, 6-7(11), 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Tabilo (26) continued his dream run with an impressive 7-6(5), 7-6(10) win over Karen Khachanov (27).

10:55 CET - Today's action starts in 15 minutes, with Taylor Fritz (26) up against Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Karen Khachanov (27) taking on Novak Djokovic's conqueror, Alejandro Tabilo (26).

Follow all the action here.

09:45 CET - There's one result to bring you up to date with that finished late last night, and that's a thrilling three-set victory for second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) who saved three match points to battle past Elina Svitolina (29) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7).

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker as the Italian Open approaches the business end of proceedings!