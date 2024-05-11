Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Gauff move into fourth round in Rome, Nadal dumped out

It's the first weekend of this year's Italian Open and it's fair to say it's starting in style with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev and Coco Gauff among those taking to the court.

00:22 CET - In the final match of the day in Rome, fourth seed Andrey Rublev has battled back to beat Marcos Giron 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the third round.

23:20 CET - Holger Rune (21) has avoided any upsets with a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 against Italian Luca Nardi (20) who was playing in his home tournament.

21:55 CET - Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has come back to defeat Jan-Lennard Struff (34) 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 to progress to the third round in Rome where he will next face Cameron Norrie (28).

Earlier, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) also advanced with a 6-1, 7-6 win over Botic van de Zandschulp (28).

21:22 CET - Third seed Coco Gauff (20) survived a horror second set to beat Jaqueline Cristian (25) 6-1, 0-6, 6-3 to progress to the final 16 in Rome, where she will face Paula Badosa (26).

19:23 CET - Two big seeds have just been knocked out on the women's side of the draw, with world number six Marketa Vondrousova (24) and world number 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) losing to Sorana Cirstea (34) and Madison Keys (29) respectively.

18:20 CET - World number seven Qinwen Zheng (21) has come from behind to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 against 29th seed Linda Noskova (19). Next up for the Chinese player is a mouthwatering clash with Naomi Osaka (26).

17:12 CET - Second seed Daniil Medvedev (28) has seen off a valiant challenge from Jack Draper (22), winning 7-5, 6-4 to move into the third round.

Alex de Minaur (25) has also advanced, but 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe (26) has been beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Dominik Koepfer (30).

14:57 CET - Naomi Osaka (26) is successfully into the fourth round on the women’s side in Rome after downing 10th seed Daria Kasatkina (27) 6-3, 6-3.

14:55 CET - Former world number one Rafael Nadal (37) has been knocked out of Rome in the second round by seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz (27), the Pole won 6-1, 6-3.

It’s another blow for Nadal who is looking to gather form ahead of the French Open later this month.

Earlier on the men's side, Nicolas Jarry (28), Hamad Medjedovic (20) and Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) all won.

14:43 CET - Angelique Kerber (36) has set up a round-of-16 meeting with Iga Swiatek (22) after defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) 6-3, 7-6.

Earlier, Paula Badosa (26) also advanced with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win over Diana Shnaider (20).

12:58 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (22) has progressed to the fourth round in Rome with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Yulia Putinsteva (29). Can anyone stop the Pole in Italy?

12:50 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) is reportedly fine after being struck in the head with a bottle in Rome yesterday.

Read more of his comments here.

10:21 CET - Today's action is almost here, and first up is women's world number one Iga Swiatek (22), who is going up against Yulia Putinsteva (29) at 11:00 CET.

Today's main event will begin around two hours later when Rafael Nadal (37) faces world number nine Hubert Hurkacz (27).

08:05 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's action in Rome!

Play will begin at 11:00 CET.