Djokovic 'fine' after being hit on head with water bottle at Rome Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rome ATP - Singles
  4. Djokovic 'fine' after being hit on head with water bottle at Rome Open

Djokovic 'fine' after being hit on head with water bottle at Rome Open

Djokovic will play Tabilo on Sunday
Djokovic will play Tabilo on SundayAFP
Novak Djokovic (36) insisted he was "fine" and ready to play Sunday after being hit on the head by a water bottle as he signed autographs following his second-round win at the Rome Open.

World number one Djokovic was left crouched on the ground in agony as the bottle struck him on the back of the head as he greeted fans on centre court at the Foro Italico.

"Thank you for the messages of concern," Djokovic wrote Saturday on X, the former Twitter.

"This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday."

The Serb had gotten off to a winning start in the Italian capital, beating France's Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the third round.

He will face Chile's Alejandro Tabilo next as the Serb warms up for the French Open with a great chance to add to his six titles in Rome, where only Rafael Nadal has won more with 10.

Mentions
TennisRome ATP - SinglesDjokovic Novak
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic struck in head by bottle after Rome victory
Rafael Nadal to face qualifier in first round on return to Rome
Ons Jabeur's troubles continue with early exit in Rome to Sofia Kenin
Show more
Tennis
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz
Updated
Swiatek battles past Putintseva to set up fourth-round clash with Kerber in Rome
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Osaka move into fourth round in Rome, Nadal dumped out
Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem to retire at end of season
Defending champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from Italian Open with illness
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka advance in Rome, Paolini beaten by Sherif
I need to stop fearing injury, says Nadal after winning Rome opener
Most Read
Novak Djokovic struck in head by bottle after Rome victory
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Hack the Weekend: Luton and Nottingham Forest to cause problems for West Ham and Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings