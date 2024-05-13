Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Collins into Rome quarter-finals, Azarenka knocks out Sakkari

It's a mouthwatering day's play at the Italian Open, with all eight of the last-16 matches taking place on both the men's and women's sides of the draw.

0:12 CET - We are signing off for the night but come back tomorrow to find out who goes on to win between Aryana Sabalenka (26) and Elina Svitolina (19) which has gone to a deciding set.

23:30 CET - Victoria Azarenka's (34) continues to return to form with an impressive 6-4, 6-1 victory over fifth seed Maria Sakkari (28) in Rome.

22:15 CET - Danielle Collins' (30) imperious form showed no signs of letting up as she cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu (33) to book her place in the quarter-finals in Rome.

22:00 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) has come through a big challenge from Hamad Medjedovic (20) to book his place in the last 16 in Rome, winning 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 7-5. That brings an end the men's side of the tennis today!

21:50 CET - Sebastian Baez (19) may have not had the best clay season to date but it was only a matter of time before the talented teenager found his feet on clay. Well it is fair to say he has found them now after defeating last year's runner up Holger Rune (21) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to progress to the last 16 in Rome.

19:45 CET - Nicolas Jarry (28) has fought off a tough challenge from Stefano Napolitano (29) to secure his spot in the last 16 of the Italian Open. Jarry came out on top in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

18:22 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) recovered from a set down to outlast Rebecca Sramkova (27) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) in just under three hours, sealing a quarter-final spot against either Aryna Sabalenka (26) or Elina Svitolina (29).

17:09 CET - It wasn't a match full of quality, but Coco Gauff (20) had enough to beat Paula Badosa (26) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 and move into the next round in Rome.

16:57 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (22) didn't have it all her own way, but she managed to find some brilliant tennis in key moments to battle past Angelique Kerber (36) 7-5, 6-3. That's a ninth consecutive win for the Pole who looks to be hitting top form just in time for the French Open.

16:48 CET - Tommy Paul (26) has moved into the last eight in Rome after a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Germany's Dominik Koepfer (30).

15:09 CET - Last week's Madrid Open champion Andrey Rublev (26) has been stunned by qualifier Alexandre Muller (27), suffering a shock 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of his French opponent. His victory in the Spanish capital looked to be a return to form for the Russian after a tough start to the season, but this will be a big blow for him.

14:26 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is the next player through in Rome, defeating Cameron Norrie (28) in relatively straightforward fashion, 6-2, 7-6(1).

14:16 CET - In just over three hours, Alex de Minaur (25) fought from a set down to claim a real battling 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime (23).

13:20 CET - Madison Keys (29) has now completed an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 victory over Sorana Cirstea (34). The 18th seed will face either world number one Iga Swiatek (22) or Angelique Kerber (36) in the quarter-finals.

12:45 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) is the first player through to the quarter-finals after the Chinese seventh seed produced an impressive display to ease put a resurgent Naomi Osaka (26) 6-2, 6-4.

Elsewhere, the last-16 clash between Madison Keys (29) and Sorana Cirstea (34) has been interrupted due to an on-court protest with the American leading 6-2, 3-1.

11:21 CET - Play is now underway in the Italian capital, with Naomi Osaka (26) facing Qinwen Zheng (21) and Alex de Minaur (25) taking on Madrid finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) to kickstart the day.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the Italian Open in Rome!