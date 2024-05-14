Five-star Real Madrid thump Alaves with Vinicius Junior at the double

Title-winning Real Madrid’s celebratory end to the season continued as they made light work of in-form Deportivo Alavés, winning 5-0 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to go 30 matches unbeaten in LaLiga.

Captain Nacho led the Real Madrid team out carrying the La Liga trophy through a guard of honour, but any suggestions Alavés were there for the celebrations were rubbished in the second minute when Samu Omorodion had Thibaut Courtois scrambling at his near post to make a save.

In the 10th minute, however, Real showed their class as they took the lead. Toni Kroos curled a cross to the back post, where it was met by Jude Bellingham, who connected with a delightful side-foot volley to send the ball over goalkeeper Jesús Owono and in off the opposite post.

A beautiful first goal was followed by a simple second 15 minutes later, and Bellingham was involved again as he slipped a through ball to Edouardo Camavinga. The Frenchman was afforded plenty of time as he squared the ball to Vinícius Júnior, who tapped home from six yards out.

An Ianis Hagi strike from 25 yards forced Courtois into a full-stretch dive, but Los Blancos all but ended the visitors hopes of getting back into the match on the stroke of HT, when Bellingham found Federico Valverde on the corner of the area, and he rifled a strike past Owono, beating the goalkeeper at his near post.

Hunting a first top half finish in La Liga for seven years, Alavés continued to show how they had amassed 10 points from their last four matches with testing strikes from Hagi and Omorodion after the break.

At the other end, Owono saved well from Vinícius, but the Brazilian was only not going to be denied a second for long. With 20 minutes to play, Bellingham was again the man to unlock the Babazorros’ defence, and Vinícius fired across the goalkeeper for his 15th of the league campaign.

Another UEFA Champions League final may be on the horizon for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, but they did not let up in this game as with 10 minutes to play a driving run from Rodrygo saw his shot deflect into the path of Arda Güler, who slotted home number five.

The win keeps Real on course for an unbeaten home league campaign, having now gone over a year without such a home defeat. Alavés, meanwhile, slip to four away defeats in five.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

