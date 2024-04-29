Three talking points from the Premier League this weekend

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Three talking points from the Premier League this weekend
Three talking points from the Premier League this weekend
Three talking points from the Premier League
Three talking points from the Premier LeagueProfimedia
The Premier League is down to a two-horse race between Manchester City and Arsenal after Liverpool's slim title chances took a further hit.

Pep Guardiola's City have the destiny of the crown in their own hands after a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest while Mikel Arteta's Gunners are still in the lead after their 3-2 victory at Tottenham, albeit having played a game more.

Aston Villa are in prime position to secure the fourth Champions League spot, while Burnley have given themselves a fighting chance of survival.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Liverpool's season unravels

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to end his Liverpool career on a high note after a painful period for the club.

Just weeks ago the Reds were on course for a historic quadruple of trophies with the League Cup already under their belts but exits from the FA Cup and the Europa League has been accompanied by a damaging run of Premier League results.

Saturday's 2-2 draw at West Ham effectively ended their title push and fans witnessed the unedifying spectacle of a touchline spat between Klopp and substitute Mohamed Salah.

Klopp reacts
Klopp reactsProfimedia

Klopp will know he faces a huge challenge to motivate his men in the final weeks of the campaign, with little to play for.

"Do they (Manchester City and Arsenal) look like they will lose two or three games?" he said.

"No, I don't think so but, honestly, I'm not angry or whatever... I don't think about it. It's just we have to win football games and let's see what that means in the end."

Villa close on Champions League spot

Aston Villa last played in Europe's top club competition in 1983 - a year after they beat Bayern Munich in the final.

Now they are close to qualifying for next year's Champions League with just three Premier League matches remaining.

Unai Emery, who has pedigree in European competition with Sevilla and Villarreal, was unfazed by his side's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Saturday even after they squandered a 2-0 lead, preferring to focus on their consistency.

It has turned out to be a valuable point for Villa after fifth-placed Tottenham lost to Arsenal on Sunday.

Fans welcome their team to Villa Park
Fans welcome their team to Villa ParkProfimedia

Villa are seven points ahead of Spurs with league games to come against Brighton, Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Tottenham have two games in hand but a daunting fixture list including games against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Can Burnley escape the drop?

Vincent Kompany's Burnley looked dead and buried just weeks ago - certain to head back down to the Championship after just one season in the Premier League.

But they have earned the right to dream, with just one defeat in their past eight matches.

Zeki Amdouni scored a late penalty as Burnley drew 1-1 with faltering Manchester United on Saturday to earn one more precious point.

Muric denies Antony
Muric denies AntonyProfimedia

They are still second from bottom of the table but just two points behind Nottingham Forest, who are just outside the drop zone.

Much could depend on whether Forest have any success in their appeal against a four-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules, with a decision expected in the coming days.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolArsenalManchester CityAston VillaTottenhamBurnleyNottinghamChelseaWest HamBrightonCrystal PalaceManchester United
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns
Who's Missing: Manchester United face defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool visit
Show more
Football
Gustavo Puerta hopes Leverkusen success will lead to a spot in Colombia squad
Pep Guardiola admits Man City still have a mountain to climb in title race
Five reasons why Paris Saint-Germain are the 2023/2024 Ligue 1 champions
Football Tracker: Darmstadt relegated, Sporting fight back to draw with Porto
Updated
Sevilla come from behind against Real Betis to draw Seville derby
Dominant Paris Saint-Germain win third-straight Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose
Updated
Lyon end Monaco's slim title hopes and keep European dreams alive in Ligue 1 thriller
Postecoglou says he wants rest of Tottenham squad to be more like Romero
Abraham scores first goal on return to rescue point for Roma in Naples
Most Read
Football Tracker: Darmstadt relegated, Sporting fight back to draw with Porto
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Villas-Boas elected FC Porto president

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings