Cadiz snatch last-gasp win against Sevilla to breathe hope into survival push

Sergio Guardiola (32) came from the bench to hand Cadiz a dramatic 97th-minute winner against Sevilla to end a run of 17 games without a win on the road in LaLiga and hand themselves last-gasp hope in their fight to avoid relegation.

Clinging onto their LaLiga survival chances and needing a win to avoid true brinkmanship, it was Cadiz who very nearly took what would have been a much-needed early lead, when Chris Ramos’ weaving run ended with Orjan Nyland’s first test of the evening, which he passed with flying colours to keep things level for Sevilla.

A similar test then swiftly came the way of Jeremias Ledesma at the other end, and he too stood firm to deny Dodi Lukebakio’s effort in a back-and-forth opening.

The chances didn’t stop there, either, particularly for the visitors, who came closest when Ramos sprinted through one-on-one, before rounding Nyland and somehow firing his effort wide for one of the misses of the season.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

But if Quique Sanchez Flores thought that half-time would bring an end to the Cadiz pressure, then Roger Marti’s and Ruben Alcaraz’s instant opportunities would have been a rude awakening.

Sevilla continued to ride their luck, however, even when Ramos thought he had finally opened his account for 2024. And he apparently made up for his earlier miss at the perfect time, after unleashing a delightful chip over Nyland just after the hour mark, only for VAR to intervene and cut short Cadiz’s celebrations for a foul in the build-up.

Knowing what was at stake, the visitors simply kept on pushing for that opener. And in the sixth minute of nine added on, they finally got the goal they had been craving.

Coming courtesy of Sergio Guardiola, the forward made himself a hero from the bench when he found the bottom left-hand corner to finally beat a stubborn Nyland.

Handed a survival lifeline at the death, Cadiz could now be just two points from safety with just two games remaining if Celta Vigo slip up this evening.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sergio Guardiola (Cadiz)

See all the match stats here.

As it stands at the bottom Flashscore

Other LaLiga results:

Rayo Vallecano 2 Granada 1