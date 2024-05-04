Real Madrid regain LaLiga crown after Barcelona suffer loss at Girona

Real Madrid claimed a record 36th league title on Saturday after a 3-0 win over Cadiz before Barcelona lost to Catalan rivals Girona 4-2 later in the evening.

After the weekend’s fixtures, Barcelona were left on 73 points, meaning Los Blancos had an unassailable lead at the top of the table with four games to go. The battle for second place will continue on though with Girona now ahead of Barca.

LaLiga table Flashscore

After missing out on the championship last year to arch-rivals Barca, the Madridstas clinched their second crown under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti, who led them to top spot during the 2021/22 season.

So far this season, the Italian manager has led them to 27 wins in 34 games, with just one loss, showing their dominance in Spain in the 2023/24 season. It could get better for his side too with Real Madrid facing Bayern Munich on Wednesday in their Champions League semi-final second leg after the first leg finished 2-2 in Germany.

Ancelotti has relied heavily on new signing Jude Bellingham for their success this season. The Englishman has scored 17 league goals from midfield, including two last-minute winners against Barcelona. Vinicius Junior has also 13 goals during the campaign with Rodrygo also getting into double figures.

They have been imperious all season with their only defeat coming at the hands of Atletico Madrid back in September and they are the only team to beat them given their city rivals knocked them out of the Copa del Rey. Despite these two bumps in the road, it has been a cruise to the title for Ancelotti’s men - only time will tell whether this is the end of the road for their success.