Hat-trick hero Griezmann stars as Atletico smash Getafe to secure Champions League spot

Antoine Griezmann netted a hat-trick, to confirm Atletico Madrid’s 12th consecutive campaign of UEFA Champions League football, following a comprehensive 3-0 away day success over Getafe at the Estadio Coliseum.

Still searching for their maiden capital-based derby victory played on a Wednesday evening, Getafe kicked off on the front foot as Mason Greenwood called visiting goalkeeper Jan Oblak into making a smart save.

In response, Atletico were clinical, taking the lead with their very first shot on target in the 27th minute, as Rodrigo De Paul’s delicious defence-splitting pass was fired home by Griezmann.

Having been tested only once so far in the capital, Oblak returned to the game in stunning style as he produced one of the saves of the season to flick Greenwood’s goalbound effort onto the underside of the crossbar.

Angel Correa saw an effort ruled for offside not long after, however, there was nothing to stop Atletico from doubling their lead in the 42nd minute.

With his name already on the scoresheet, Griezmann survived a prolonged intervention from VAR - while they checked for a potential offside - replicating his earlier accolade with an instinctive finish at the back post courtesy of Correa’s cross.

The Frenchman went on to secure the three points for Atletico, and the match-ball in the process in the 51st minute, as he completed his hat-trick by beating David Soria at his near post with an expertly-taken finish.

Ultimately, that turned out to be the final piece of goalmouth action in a quiet second half as the victory extended Atletico's unbeaten head-to-head record over Getafe to a jaw-dropping 25 matches across all competitions.

Diego Simeone’s side can still finish as high as second if they emerge victorious in their remaining two games and other results go their way. Meanwhile, despite a disappointing night, Getafe remain on course for a top-half finish.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico)

See all the match stats here.

