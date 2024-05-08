Getafe keen to keep hold of Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

Getafe keen to keep hold of Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood
Greenwood looks set to remain at Getafe
Profimedia
Getafe President Angel Torres said the LaLiga side hope to keep Mason Greenwood (22) for another season and that he does not expect the forward to return to parent club Manchester United at the end of the campaign.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan in September after United said they wanted to avoid him becoming a distraction despite all criminal charges against him being dropped following allegations, which he denied, of assault and attempted rape.

He has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Getafe, who are 10th in LaLiga.

"If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club (Getafe), I think he would continue for another year," Torres told Radio Marca on Tuesday.

"But regarding Manchester (United), the news that we have from last week where the (Getafe) sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there.

"We'll have to wait until the end of June... The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer."

United's new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said in February that the club was yet to make a decision regarding Greenwood's future, while LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said he hopes the forward will extend his stay in Spain.

