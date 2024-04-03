Getafe hit with three-match partial stand closure after racist abuse

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Getafe hit with three-match partial stand closure after racist abuse
Getafe hit with three-match partial stand closure after racist abuse
Getafe fans during Sevilla vs Getafe
Getafe fans during Sevilla vs Getafe
Profimedia
Getafe have been ordered to partially close their central stand for three matches by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following the racist and xenophobic abuse suffered by Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores and player Marcos Acuna in Saturday's LaLiga game.

Referee Iglesias Villanueva stopped the match in the 68th minute as part of LaLiga's protocol against racism after he heard fans in the stands calling the Argentine defender a "monkey" and the Spanish coach a "gypsy".

The club have also been fined 27,000 euros ($29,000).

The RFEF said in a statement that the closed area in the stands must display a visible message condemning violent, racist, xenophobic and intolerant acts in football and support fair play.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAcuna MarcosGetafeSevilla
Related Articles
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Sevilla condemn 'racist insults' against Marcos Acuna and coaching staff
Robert Lewandowski helping champions Barcelona cling on in LaLiga title race
Show more
Football
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell ruled out of Manchester United clash but Malo Gusto back in training
Ex-football chief Luis Rubiales handed court summons on return to Spain
Updated
Injury-hit Manchester United braced for tough test at Chelsea, says Erik ten Hag
Trabzonspor get six-match spectator ban as two Fenerbahce players suspended over brawl
Race for the Scudetto: Leao makes the difference for Milan, Atalanta & Bologna impress
Vincent Kompany vows Burnley will keep battling to avoid Premier League drop
Cameroon FA surprised at naming of new national team manager Marc Brys
Daniel Levy in talks with 'prospective investors' after Spurs post £86.8m loss
Coach Abdelhak Benchikha says Simba SC will turn the tables against Al Ahly
Most Read
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings