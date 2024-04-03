Getafe hit with three-match partial stand closure after racist abuse

Getafe have been ordered to partially close their central stand for three matches by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following the racist and xenophobic abuse suffered by Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores and player Marcos Acuna in Saturday's LaLiga game.

Referee Iglesias Villanueva stopped the match in the 68th minute as part of LaLiga's protocol against racism after he heard fans in the stands calling the Argentine defender a "monkey" and the Spanish coach a "gypsy".

The club have also been fined 27,000 euros ($29,000).

The RFEF said in a statement that the closed area in the stands must display a visible message condemning violent, racist, xenophobic and intolerant acts in football and support fair play.