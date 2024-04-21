Getafe forced to settle for point after hard-earned draw against Real Sociedad

Getafe had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad at the Estadio Coliseum in today’s early La Liga clash, as the visitors extended their unbeaten run to five games.

The visitors started the stronger of the two sides and deservedly found the breakthrough after 13 minutes.

Sheraldo Becker flashed his pace down the right before his floated cross saw Getafe keeper David Soria caught in no man’s land, and Ander Barrenetxea threw himself at the ball to crash it home at the back post.

That goal seemed to spark the hosts into life, and they levelled just before the half-hour mark. Although there was some confusion over who scored.

Oscar Rodríguez’s powerful effort did cross the line before Alex Remiro could beat it clear, but play rumbled on, and Mason Greenwood’s cross was converted by Juanmi Latasa just seconds later.

Oscar’s battle with goal line technology continued after the break, when a perfectly-hit free kick somehow hit both posts and Robin Le Normand, before looking like it would bobble over the line. However, the Sociedad defender managed to hack it clear with inches to spare.

Match stats Flashscore

The visitors completely fell out of the game as the second half progressed and Getafe pushed to go in front.

Jaime Mata had a glorious chance as he ran through on goal but a lack of confidence and pace saw him delay and ultimately he failed to pass or shoot as Remiro snatched the ball from his feet.

In the dying moments it was clear that the visitors were content to settle for a point, and they were able to see the game out.

The point sees Getafe’s already slim European dreams fade even further as they move up to 9th but sit eight points back from 7th place, while Real Sociedad further cement their top-six credentials by moving three points clear of Real Betis who sit below them.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.