David Moyes to leave West Ham by mutual consent at end of season

David Moyes will leave West Ham at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The 61-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer and a mutual agreement to part ways has been reached.

The news comes after it emerged that former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui agreed a deal to succeed Moyes earlier on Monday.

"I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the Club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019," Moyes said in a statement.

"When I joined West Ham for a second time, the Club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

"After leading the Club to safety, we guided the team to finishes of 6th and 7th in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June - the Club's first major trophy in 43 years. I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years.

"I have really enjoyed working with everyone at West Ham, and I would like to thank the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage this great Club. I wish my eventual successor, the Directors, the players, the staff, the fans, and everybody at West Ham, all the very best for the future."

Moyes was first appointed as West Ham manager in November 2017 but was replaced at the end of the season by Manuel Pellegrini. He was hired for a second stint in December 2019 with the Hammers near the Premier League relegation zone before guiding them to safety.

Moyes' greatest work came last season when he guided the club to victory in the Europa Conference League, ending a 43-year wait for a trophy in the process.

He also helped West Ham reach the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the Europa League either side of their European triumph.

Spanish manager Lopetegui is expected to succeed Moyes having agreed terms to take over earlier in the day.

The 57-year-old's last job was at Wolves but departed in August last year just three days before the start of the Premier League season.