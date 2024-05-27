Anthony Martial confirms departure from Manchester United after FA Cup triumph

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Anthony Martial confirms departure from Manchester United after FA Cup triumph

Anthony Martial confirms departure from Manchester United after FA Cup triumph

Anthony Martial has been with Manchester United for nine years
Anthony Martial has been with Manchester United for nine yearsReuters
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial (28) will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June, the Frenchman said on Monday.

Martial arrived at Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015 and has since scored 90 goals in 317 games for the Red Devils.

The departure was expected, as he had struggled with injuries in recent seasons and had not been in the squad for months.

He not in the team for the 2-1 FA Cup final victory against Manchester City on Saturday.

"It's with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career," he said on Instagram.

"You have been an unwavering support, through the good times and the difficult. Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me."

French defender Raphael Varane also stated he would leave United earlier in May.

Mentions
FootballFA CupMartial AnthonyVarane RaphaelManchester UnitedManchester CityTransfer NewsPremier League
Related Articles
Manchester United's European hopes hanging by a thread ahead of FA Cup final
Manchester City's Foden doesn't want to think about Guardiola leaving
Manchester United reportedly set to sack Ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final outcome
Show more
Football
Arsenal's Ramsdale goes undercover at Wembley with Southampton fans
Bochum beat Dusseldorf on penalties after huge comeback to keep spot in Bundesliga
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League's single-season scoring record
Marten de Roon ruled out of Netherlands squad for Euro 2024
Rooney wants Plymouth youngsters to follow his teenage dream
Van Dijk and Gravenberch look forward to arrival of new manager Slot
'Very happy' Unai Emery signs new five-year contract at Aston Villa
Africans Abroad: Simy bags brace as Lookman and En-Nesyri continue fine scoring form
Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League
Updated
Most Read
Ronaldo's Real Valladolid promoted back to LaLiga after win over Villarreal B
Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League
The clay court king: Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell to beloved Roland Garros fans
PSG and French football prepare for challenges of post-Mbappe era

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings