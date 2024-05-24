Manchester United reportedly set to sack Ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final outcome

Ten Hag could be out of time at Old Trafford

Manchester United will reportedly sack manager Erik ten Hag (54) regardless of the outcome of the FA Cup final.

United take on rivals Manchester City on Saturday but will part ways with the Dutchman even if the Red Devils upset the odds at Wembley, according to The Guardian.

It is claimed Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank and Graham Potter make up a list of potential replacements.

United, though, insist Ten Hag's future has not been resolved as of yet.

The decision to dispense of Ten Hag, who joined United two years ago, would stand as the biggest made by co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS since taking control of football operations in December.

Ten Hag has endured a tough second season with United, finishing eighth in the Premier League and being dumped out of the Champions League in the group stage.

It means their only way of qualifying for European football next season is by beating current FA Cup holders City on Saturday to seal a place in the Europa League.

The decline in performance this term followed a promising first season which saw United claim third place in the league and earn silverware in the form of the League Cup.