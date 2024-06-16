Boss Probierz tells Polish players to stay positive despite Dutch defeat

Boss Probierz tells Polish players to stay positive despite Dutch defeat

Poland's Bartosz Bereszynski and Robert Lewandowski applaud fans after the match
Poland's Bartosz Bereszynski and Robert Lewandowski applaud fans after the matchReuters
Poland manager Michal Probierz wants his players to focus on the positives even though they were beaten 2-1 by the Netherlands after conceding a late goal in their opening Euro 2024 game on Sunday.

Probierz's side took an early lead, and despite much pressure from the Dutch, had chances to score again, both before and after Wout Weghorst's 83rd minute winning goal, and the manager had words of comfort for his players.

"I told them we just missed scoring the winning goal and then we conceded the goal, we should keep the possession better," Probierz told reporters.

"We have shown that we can play football very well, we had our own chances.

"I told the players to keep their heads up, to keep the chins up. We can play against any rival and we just need to move on from this match."

Poland were missing their top scorer Robert Lewandowski, with Adam Buksa stepping in and opening the scoring, and the manager is looking forward to having more players available for the next game.

"Robert Lewandowski is coming back to strength and he will hopefully play against Austria," Probierz said.

"He's a very important player for us, and Pawel Dawidowicz, hopefully also comes back to defend and hopefully we have more competition in this team."

Adam Buksa scored for Poland in the defeat
Adam Buksa scored for Poland in the defeatAFP

Probierz may have players returning but he could face another injury worry after Bartosz Salomon went off immediately following the late winning goal for the Netherlands, saying afterwards that someone had stood on his foot.

"Bartosz is with a team doctor and we will see how he feels," the manager said.

"Hopefully there is no break in the foot for him."

Poland face Austria on Friday and their manager is convinced his side can still advance. He will have a chance to take a look at the opposition when the Austrians play France on Monday.

"We are not giving up. We will do whatever we can to fight and qualify," Probierz said.

"I believe that we still have something to prove and we will be stronger. When it comes to Austria, we need to see how France plays against them first.

"And then, we haven't said our last word."

Check out the match report from Hamburg with Flashscore.

