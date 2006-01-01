Robert Lewandowksi absence gives Dutch planning headache ahead of clash with Poland

Lewandowski is set to miss Poland's opening game
Lewandowski is set to miss Poland's opening game
The Netherlands have been forced into a rethink ahead of Sunday’s opening Euro 2024 Group D match against Poland with Robert Lewandowski (35) out of the opposing attack, but coach Ronald Koeman still expects the Poles to start with two strikers.

Lewandowski has been ruled out of the match, but will take his place on the Polish bench.

"Each individual player has his qualities, and it may change our approach somewhat. We know Lewandowski and his strengths,” the Dutch coach told a press conference on Saturday.

Koeman expressed doubts about the injury reports this week, suggesting it might be a bluff, but was strongly rebuked by his Polish counterpart.

"I still expect them to play with two strikers and we have been analysing all their strikers. We know their attackers and what they can bring," Koeman said.

"It is always important to start well in the first game and win and if you can do it in the way you set out to do, then that’s even better. It’s very important that we get a good result."

The Dutch meet France in their second group game on Friday in Leipzig before facing Austria.

"You have really strong nations at this tournament, and I think we are one of them. But we are not a big favourite," Koeman said.

EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Updated
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Spain make flying start as Italy edge out Albania
Italy defeat Albania despite conceding quickest goal in Euro history
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic apologises to fans after dismal defeat by Spain
EURO 2024 Preview: In-form Austria a threat in competitive Group D
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praises Lamine Yamal's electric Euro debut
Ajax legend Finidi George steps down as Nigeria coach after less than two months in charge
Spain lay down marker as 'vertical football' too much for ageing Croatia
Coach Kek wants Slovenia to be fearless in Euros opener against Denmark
