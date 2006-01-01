Poland's Robert Lewandowski to miss Euro 2024 clash against Netherlands with injury

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski (35) will miss their European Championship opener against the Netherlands on Sunday after suffering a torn hamstring, the Polish FA said.

The Barcelona forward picked up the problem during Poland's 2-1 friendly win over Turkey on Monday.

The national team said they will do everything to ensure that Lewandowski can play in their second match of the campaign against Austria in Germany.

"We examined three players who suffered injuries in the match against Turkey ... (defender) Pawel Dawidowicz suffered a pulled quadriceps thigh muscle," the Polish FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In the case of (striker) Karol Swiderski, an examination showed an ankle sprain without significant damage. Both players should return to full training within three to four days after the treatment.

"Lewandowski suffered a rupture of the biceps femoris muscle, which will exclude him from the first match of the tournament."

Poland kick off against the Dutch in Group D followed by Austria on June 21st and heavyweights France on June 25th.