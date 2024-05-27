Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League

Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League

Updated
FIFA refuted the idea of an European Super League back in 2021
FIFA refuted the idea of an European Super League back in 2021Reuters
A Spanish judge ordered ruling bodies FIFA and UEFA to halt their opposition to a parallel European competition known as the European Super League (ESL), ruling they were practising anti-competitive behaviour and abusing their dominant position.

Judge Sofia Gil Garcia ruled that the governing bodies violated European Union law by banning clubs from participating in a proposed new professional championship, a court statement said on Monday.

In the ruling, Gil Garcia also ordered FIFA and UEFA to immediately reverse any anticompetitive actions committed in the past.

The case was brought by A22 Sports Management, the sports development company behind the plan to create the ESL, against the Spanish Soccer Federation, Spain's LaLiga, UEFA and FIFA, who had blocked the ESL.

Gil Garcia's ruling followed a similar decision by the European Court of Justice in December.

"The era of the monopoly is now definitively over," A22 CEO Bernd Reichart said in a statement after the ruling, calling it "an important step towards a truly competitive and sustainable club football landscape in Europe".

In a Monday statement, LaLiga insisted the ruling does not explicitly support the creation of the Super League.

The proposal in 2021 of a breakaway league by Europe's 12 leading clubs sparked widespread protests among fans and threats of sanctions by UEFA, leading nine of them to pull out.

A22 had said UEFA and FIFA held a monopolistic position that breached the EU's Competition and Free Movement Law.

The ECJ ruled against UEFA and FIFA, though it did not comment specifically on whether the ESL could go ahead.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and nine other top European clubs announced the plan in April, 2021.

The move collapsed within 48 hours, however, after a public outcry that forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to withdraw.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaManchester UnitedTottenhamJuventusManchester CityAtl. MadridReal MadridInterAC MilanArsenalBarcelonaLiverpool
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Semi-finals, derbies and a league title at stake in massive few days
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Football Tracker: Juventus edge to win over Fiorentina, Lyon defeat Nantes
Show more
Football
'Very happy' Unai Emery signs new five-year contract at Aston Villa
Africans Abroad: Simy bags brace as Lookman and En-Nesyri continue fine scoring form
Vinicius Junior: "I want to win final and Copa América and Ballon d'Or for Toni".
Chelsea eye Leicester boss Maresca as Pochettino replacement
Madrid's Jude Bellingham admits playing with Kylian Mbappe would be 'really nice'
Fiorentina out for revenge and to honour Barone, says captain Biraghi
EURO Rewind: Denmark produce miracle run in Sweden to lift first major trophy
Germany confident they are Euro 2024 title contenders
Southampton are back in the Premier League but Kamaldeen Sulemana is at a crossroads
Most Read
Ronaldo's Real Valladolid promoted back to LaLiga after win over Villarreal B
Football Tracker: Galatasaray & Club Brugge clinch titles, Frosinone relegated
Europa League hero Lookman stars as Atalanta secure top four finish in Serie A
Xavi wins his final game as manager of Barcelona against Sevilla on last day of LaLiga

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings