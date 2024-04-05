Football Tracker: Juventus edge to win over Fiorentina, Lyon defeat Nantes

Another busy weekend of domestic football is upon us, and it promises to be an enthralling one, with a stacked schedule of cup finals, relegation six-pointers and derbies all to look forward to.

Sunday, April 7th

22:48 CET - Over in Serie A, Juventus have won at a timely moment after a horrid run of form that has seen their title ambitions fall away but a 1-0 win this evening against Fiorentina gets things back on track.

Juventus - Fiorentina match stats Flashscore

22:45 CET - That is a good response from Lyon, coming from behind to beat Nantes 3-1. Nantes meanwhile remain very much in a relegation battle.

20:58 CET - It wasn't all plain sailing for Tottenham, especially when the score was 1-1, but in the end, Spurs claimed a vital 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest to move into fourth. Forest remain just ahead of Luton in 18th on goal difference.

Premier League table Flashscore

20:42 CET - The scenes in Turkey just keep getting wilder. Galatasaray scored a goal in the opening minutes against Fenerbahce courtesy of Mauro Icardi (31), and the Fenerbahce players just walked off the pitch. The win has been awarded to Galatasaray and they are the Super Cup champions! Remarkable! They are now playing a training match out on the pitch against the bench players.

20:29 CET - Chelsea just continue to be so unpredictable. A late win against Manchester United on Thursday, a dismal draw at the bottom club Sheffield United today. The Blues had a chance to really close the gap on sixth place, but instead, drop points. At times, they were outplayed by Sheffield United too. Not what Mauricio Pochettino would have wanted.

Match stats Statsperform

20:11 CET - Juventus are winless in their last four games in the league, and will be desperate to get back to winning ways against Fiorentina.

Line-ups Flashscore

20:01 CET - Atalanta have suffered a 2-1 loss away at Cagliari, failing to close the gap on the top five in Serie A.

Serie A table Flashscore

19:55 CET - A really stunning story is currently unfolding in Turkey. Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are set to go head-to-head in the Turkish Super Cup in around 30 minutes, and while Galatasaray have fielded their strongest team Fenerbahce have sent out their U19s, in an attempt to make a statement as they believe they have been mistreated following events this season. Truly bizarre. Turkish football is a soap opera.

19:23 CET - Borussia Monchengladbach may not be having their best season but they were very good today, winning 3-1 away to Wolfsburg.

19:01 CET - We have some reaction from Old Trafford to bring you from Jurgen Klopp who has taken a positive outlook on the point this afternoon.

Klopp speaking to the media after match against Manchester United Flashscore, AFP

It might have no been Kobbie Mainoo's best performance for United but that is partly down to the standards he has set for himself. But his goal was special and you can't question his application. Check out his match stats bellow:

Mainoo match stats vs Liverpool Flashscore, AFP

18:55 CET - As we move into the evening action in the Premier League, Chelsea are currently up against Sheffiled United and have an early lead. And in just under five minutes time Spurs look to capitalise on Aston Villa's dropped points yesterday against Nottingham Forest who need three points in their battle for survival.

18:31 CET - Two big points dropped in the title race for Liverpool! A late Mo Salah penalty might have rescued a point for his side but to drop two points at this stage of the season with Arsenal and Manchester City both winning this weekend, is not ideal.

Liverpool were the better side for large parts of the match but just like the recent FA Cup encounter between the two rivals, it felt like a basketball match at times, with control and sense out of the window. A great game for the neutral.

And what a stunning goal from young Kobbie Mainoo, one which deserved to be a winning goal. The future is bright for England's latest star.

Manchester United - Liverpool match stats Flashscore

17:30 CET - In the opening match of the day in the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim beat Ausburg 3-1 as they kept their hopes of playing European football next season alive.

17:18 CET - It is half time at Old Trafford and Liverpool lead thanks to Luis Diaz losing Kobbie Mainoo on the back post from a corner and controlling a volley into the top corner. United were good in the first 20 minutes and probably the better side but cracks in their midfield opened up as the half progressed and Liverpool deserve their half time lead.

17:00 CET - In Serie A Napoli were at their attacking best away to Monza as they came from behind to score three quick fire second half goals to win 4-2, helping their hopes for European football next season.

16:45 CET - After the seven goal thriller earlier today in Ligue 1, there was just two goals in three matches in the afternoon action. And both goals went to Montpellier who marked a big dent in Lorient's survial hopes with a 2-0 win.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1:

Reims 0-0 Nice

Toulouse 0-0 Strasbourg

15:35 CET - The team news is in ahead of the huge clash between Manchester United and Liverpool. United youngster Willy Kambwala (19) makes his first start at Old Trafford, while Marcus Rashford (26) comes back into the team. For Liverpool, there are not too many surprises.

Follow the match live at Flashscore.

Line-ups Flashscore

15:08 CET - Meanwhile, Brest won a 4-3 epic with Metz, which sees them tighten their grip on second in Ligue 1.

15:03 CET - The Old Firm Derby between Rangers and Celtic over in Scotland has finished in an absolutely thrilling 3-3 draw, with Rangers battling back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to claim a precious point.

The title race is set to go down to the wire. Celtic sit on top, one point ahead of their rivals, but Rangers have a game in hand.

Top of the table Flashscore

14:28 CET - Champions League-chasing Bologna have been held to a 0-0 draw away at relegation-threatened Frosinone. Thiago Motta's men remain in fourth place.

Top of Serie A Flashscore

14:05 CET - Napoli travel to Monza this afternoon, knowing a win will take them to within two points of sixth-placed Atalanta in Serie A. That match kicks off in just under an hour.

Meanwhile, in Ligue 1, there are three games kicking off at 15:00 CET, including an important clash between Reims and Nice in the race for European qualification.

Both sides' position in Ligue 1 Flashscore

12:25 CET - Over in France, second-placed Brest will be looking to consolidate their position in the Champions League qualification spots when they host Metz at 13:00 CET.

Recent H2H meetings Flashscore

11:50 CET - Our first match of the day comes in Serie A, with fourth-placed Bologna travelling to Frosinone.

Team lineups Flashscore

10:15 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a blockbuster Sunday.

The headline fixture is the Premier League clash between Manchester United and title challengers Liverpool at 16:30 CET, while there are also important matches for Napoli, Juventus and Tottenham to look out for.

Saturday, April 6th

00:50 CET - ATHLETIC BILBAO HAVE WON THE 2024 COPA DEL REY.

They kept their cool and scored four from four from the penalty spot whilst Mallorca missed twice. Bilbao have won their first trophy in 40 years and secured a place in next season's Europa League! A historic day for the club and as for the fans, it is time to celebrate.

00:39 CET - The answer is no there would be no winner. Penalty drama is about to get underway to decide the 2024 winner of the Copa Del Rey.

23:58 CET - A goal in both halves means that the Copa Del Rey 2024 final between Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca is heading to extra-time and another 30 minutes. Will there be a winner in extra time or is this heading to a dramatic penalty shootout?

Follow extra-time here!

23:03 CET - PSG were able to save some blushes thanks to a late Goncalo Ramos equaliser but it was an uncomfortable and unconvincing warm-up for Barcelona on Wednesday night. It finished PSG 1-1 Clermont.

PSG - Clermont match stats Flashscore

22:05 CET - The Copa Del Rey final is underway!

21:05 CET - We are also just under an hour away from the Copa Del Rey final in Spain between Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca. It may not be the two strongest teams in Spain or the expeced final but it will mean everything to both clubs and their fanbases to win the cup this evening.

Mallorca - Bilbao head-to-head record Flashscore

20:58 CET - PSG are just about to get underway against Clermont as they close in on the Ligue 1 title and ahead of a massive midweek clash with Barcelona in the Champions League.

20:40 CET - Meanwhile Dortmund's Champions League hopes have taken a big dent, whilst Stuttgart move on to level points with Bayern Munich after an impressive 1-0 win away from home.

Dortmund - Stuttgart match stats Flashscore

20:35 CET - Arsenal made no mistake in the end. A dominant and impressive second half display saw them overcome Brighton 3-0 after second half goals from Havertz and Trossard. Over to you Liverpool...

Brighton vs Arsenal match stats Flashscore

19:50 CET - A first half Gianluca Mancini goal was the difference as AS Roma beat Lazio in the Derby della Capitale and with it keeping their Champions League campaign alive.

Roma - Lazio match stats Flashscore

19:20 CET - With the title race heating up as the season moves into the final two months, dropping points is simply not an option in a three horse race. Arsenal may be leading Brighton 1-0 at the break thanks to a Saka penalty but Brighton have had their fair share of chances and will feel unfortunate to be behind at the break. A big 45 minutes coming up for the Gunners against a fired up Brighton.

18:57 CET - A Le Havre penalty converted by Emmanuel Sabbi in the final 15 minutes rescued them a point away from home against European chasing Lens.

18:22 CET - We're moments away from a huge clash in the Bundesliga kicking off, as third-placed Stuttgart travel to Borussia Dortmund. The visitors can move level on points with Bayern in second with a win.

Recent H2H meetings Flashscore

18:10 CET - Full time in the Premier League! A late strike from Ollie Watkins (28) rescued a point for Aston Villa in a six-goal thriller against Brentford, while there were narrow wins for Everton, Newcastle, Luton and West Ham.

Scores in current Premier League round Flashscore

17:50 CET - Arsenal will be looking to move top of the Premier League table, at least for 24 hours, when they travel to Brighton this evening. Here's the team news for that one.

Follow the match from 18:30 CET here.