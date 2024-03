Football Tracker: Rodrygo brace sees Real Madrid beat Bilbao after PSG defeat Marseille

Club football is back! After what felt like an eternity, the international break is over, and the action from around Europe resumes as we enter the business end of a thrilling season.

Sunday, March 31st

22:52 CET - A goal in both halves from Rodrygo saw Real Madrid ease past Athletic Bilbao and move another step cloer towards an inevitable title.

22:32 CET - In what looked to be a difficult second half ahead, PSG brushed Marseille aside despite a first half sending off, winning 2-0. A good day for Luis Enrique's side as they prepare for a huge Champions League quarter final against Barcelona coming up.

21:48 CET - After a goal against Spain for Brazil during the international break, Rodrygo has given Real Madrid the lead against Athletic Bilbao.

21:32 CET - PSG have shot themselves in the foot as Lucas Beraldo was seen a red card against Marseille. It is 0-0 at the break.

20:03 CET - Meanwhile in Spain, runaway league leaders Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at 21:00 CET knowing a win will move them eight points clear of Barcelona.

19:58 CET - The evening match in France is a big one between two rivals in PSG and Marseille and although PSG have dominated the league in recent times, Marsielle are one of the most successful clubs from France. This should be good!

19:21 CET - This feels like a missed chance to make a real statement and for Arsenal a chance to return to the top of the league. Manchester City vs Arsenal finishes 0-0 despite pretty constant second half pressure from Manchester City.

18:20 CET - Over in Spain, Girona have got their season back on track with a dramatic 3-2 win against Real Betis.

18:15 CET - Are Arsenal and Manchester City giving each other too much respect or are they simply cancelling each other out? It is 0-0 at the break and it has not been a classic.

17:30 CET - We are underway in Manchester! Who will come out on top, Arteta's Arsenal or Guardiola's Manchester City? We are about to find out!

16:57 CET - A vital three points for Liverpool in a challenging match against Brighton sees them move back to the top of the league for now. An early strike from Danny Welbeck gave Brighton a shock lead but Luis Diaz would equalise before the break before a second half goal from Mo Salah to secure the win in front of a relieved Anflied crowd.

16:47 CET - Three matches have finished in Ligue 1 and the standout results comes from relegation threatened Nantes beating European chasing Nice 2-1 to move them out of the relegation zone.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1:

Clermont 0 Toulouse 3

Le Havre 0 Montpellier 2

16:30 CET - It is almost time for one of the biggest matches of the season between Manchester City and Arsenal. The big team news ahead of this top of the table clash is that both City and Arsenal star players Kevin De Bruyne and Bukyao Saka are fit enough to start! This should be box office...

16:00 CET - Celta Vigo and Rayo Vallecano couldn't be seperated in a relegation clash but it could prove to be a valauble pont for both sides.

15:20 CET - Girona may have fallen away from an astonishing title challenge in recent weeks but securing Champions League football (something that was a pipe dream at the start of the season) is their priority now and what a boost it would be for the club and their fans. They take on Real Betis in just under an hour.

14:55 CET - In Ligue 1, Brest claimed a late 1-0 win over Lorient to move up into second in the table, nine points behind PSG.

14:07 CET - The main event may be a couple of hours away, but up first, is Liverpool vs Brighton. A win for the hosts would see them go top of the Premier League - at least temporarily.

12:05 CET - The first game of the day comes from Ligue 1, where third-placed Brest travel to relegation-threatened Lorient.

10:00 CET - Good morning! It's a massive day of footballing action around Europe, with Manchester City taking on Arsenal in a crunch clash at the top of the Premier League.

That match kicks off at 17:30 CET, as title hopefuls Liverpool host Brighton in the Premier League's first game of the day at 15:00 CET.

Elsewhere, high-flying Stuttgart face Heidenheim in the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 leaders PSG travel to Marseille and Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga.

Saturday, March 30th

23:10 CET - Barcelona have crept to three points against Las Palmas thanks to a teasing ball over the top from Joao Felix that was finished off with the head of Raphinha. 1-0.

22:51 CET - After a one-sided 90 minutes where the home side Brentford deserved to be four or five ahead against a lacklustre Manchester United, Mason Mount stepped up off the bench to score his first goal for the club and surely a late winner, right? Wrong! Brentford would come up the other end and a brilliant piece of skill and composure from Ivan Toney would set up Kristoffer Ajer for a dramatic late equaliser in a frantic added time.

Check out the match report here.

22:48 CET - AC Milan have moved a step closer to securing second place in Serie A as a clever solo goal from Rafael Leao helped them to a 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

20:48 CET - Barcelona are hoping to keep their slim LaLiga title hopes alive against Las Palmas in 10 minutes. Since Xavi announced he would be leaving Barcelona in the summer, Barcelona have played with the shackles off and their form has improved no end. Maybe he should have announced his departure sooner!

20:37 CET - Next up in the Premier League is Brentford vs Manchester United in the first meeting between the sides at the Community Stadium since August 2022 when Brentford gave Erik ten Hag a rude awakening to the Premier League.

20:28 CET - Meanwhile Aston Villa have got their top four hopes back on track with a controlled and measured 2-0 win over local rivals Wolves.

20:20 CET - Borussia Dortmund have stunned Bayern Munich in the Der Klassiker and with it, ended any hope Bayern might have had of winning the Bundesliga title! It was an impressive display from a young Dortmund side and goals from Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson helped them to a comfortable 2-0 win and their first against Bayern since 2014. The question for Arsenal fans is - what is there to fear?

19:52 CET - What a start to life at Lazio for new manager Igor Tudor! His side have beaten Juventus 1-0 thanks to a 93rd-minute winner from Adam Marusic!

19:19 CET - At half-time in Der Klassiker, Borussia Dortmund are leading 1-0 courtesy of a strike from Karim Adeyemi.

18:51 CET - A thriller in France has ended Metz 2-5 Monaco, with the away side moving up to second in Ligue 1 as a result.

18:35 CET - Bayer Leverkusen may have kept their unbeaten league campaign going, but PSV have failed to do the same in the Netherlands, losing 3-1 to NEC Nijmegen after avoiding defeat in their opening 26 games.

18:04 CET - Yet another big game has just gotten underway, with Lazio hosting Juventus in Serie A.

18:00 CET - What an afternoon of Premier League action! Nearly every match was a thriller, but the standout result has come at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea have dropped points to Burnley despite leading twice after the visitors went down to 10 men.

17:36 CET - Next up in the Bundesliga is the big one: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund.

17:25 CET - Bayer Leverkusen win again! The Bundesliga leaders have produced another stunning late comeback to beat Hoffenheim 2-1, scoring in the 88th and 91st minutes.

They now haven't lost in 39 matches, and have won 34 of those.

17:12 CET - Cole Palmer (21) was the man to give Chelsea the lead, and in the process became the youngest-ever player to get 20 goal contributions in a season for the club.

They need him to step up again though, because Burnley have equalised.

16:45 CET - There's an upset brewing in England too with Tottenham 1-0 down to Luton at half-time. Chelsea are winning though, leading Burnley 1-0.

16:12 CET - Could Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run finally be broken? The Bundesliga leaders are 1-0 down to Hoffenheim at the break.

15:39 CET - And breathe. What an incredible game of football. West Ham led 3-1 in the first half and looked to be cruising. But Harvey Barnes off the bench, alongside the sensational Anthony Gordon inspired Newcastle to a brilliant comeback and a 4-3 win. Club football is back!

15:29 CET - HARVEY BARNES HAS SCORED WHAT IS SURELY THE WINNER! Off the bench, the winger has fired home an absolute beauty from range to give Newcastle the lead in the 90th minute of the game. 3-1 down to 4-3 up, Barnes is the hero for the Magpies. One of the games of the season!

15:21 CET - Incredible scenes at St James' Park! From 3-1 down, Newcastle have been knocking violently at the door in the second half, and goals from Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes have drawn them level with seven minutes to go!

15:03 CET - Five Premier League games kick off at 16:00 CET, with Chelsea and Spurs both in action.

14:33 CET - A thrilling half of football at St James' Park has ended Newcastle 1-2 West Ham, with the visitors coming from behind to lead.

14:20 CET - Atalanta have moved a step closer to securing European football for next season with a 3-0 win at Napoli. It's a somewhat flattering scoreline, but they took their chances and the hosts didn't.

They're now five points clear of the reigning champions in sixth.

12:39 CET - The Premier League is back! In just under an hour, the action in England returns with Newcastle and West Ham going head-to-head - a crucial battle in the fight for European places.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to the weekend! We'll be keeping you up to date with all of the major action over the next couple of days, beginning with Napoli vs Atalanta at 12:30 CET.

Friday, March 29th

That's all from us tonight, but we'll be back tomorrow to keep you up to date with what is sure to be a thrilling weekend in the world of football. See you then!

23:14 CET - Granada have tonight had their fate all but sealed, with a 1-0 loss to Cadiz putting them 11 points adrift of their opponents in 19th.

22:58 CET - Lens put up a good fight, halving the deficit after going 2-0 down, but Lille were able to hang on and claim three points that moved them up to third in Ligue 1.

21:51 CET - Lille are leading Lens 1-0 at half-time courtesy of a goal from Kosovan forward Edon Zhegrova (24), who now has 10 goals from his club this season.

In Spain, the match between Cadiz and Granada is goalless at the break.

20:42 CET - The Friday night action in Spain sees third-from-bottom Cadiz host second-from-bottom Granada.

20:30 CET - The biggest match of the night is taking place in France, where fourth-placed Lille are hosting sixth-placed Lens, who can move up to fourth themselves with a win.

19:27 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the return of club football! The weekend will get started tonight with action in the top flights of France and Spain.