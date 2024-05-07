Osimhen joins Higuain and Mertens in Napoli's hallowed ranks with Udinese goal

Osimhen joins Higuain and Mertens in Napoli's hallowed ranks with Udinese goal
Osimhen scoring against Udinese on Monday
Osimhen scoring against Udinese on MondayAFP
Victor Osimhen (25) equalled a record held by Dries Mertens (37) and Gonzalo Higuain (36) at Napoli with his goal against Udinese in Monday’s Serie A encounter.

The Nigeria international was on song for the visitors as they settled for a 1-1 draw at the Bluenergy Stadium.

After a goalless first half, the reigning African Player of the Year rose above his markers to head past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye following a cross from Matteo Politano.

In the process, he became the third Napoli player ever to score in six games consecutively against a single team in the Italian top flight in the three-points-for-a-win era.

Osimhen scored his first goal against the White and Blacks on September 20th 2021 as the Naples-based outfit cruised to a commanding 4-0 triumph away from home.

Former Argentina star Higuain became the club’s first player to achieve this feat against Bologna between 2013 and 2016 before heading to rivals Juventus after three years at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Belgian star Mertens imitated this feat having found the net against Bologna between 2016 to 2019.

With his latest effort, Osimhen now boasts 15 goals and three assists in 23 league outings for Francesco Calzona’s men in the ongoing campaign.

Victor Osimhen's recent seasons in numbers
Victor Osimhen's recent seasons in numbersFlashscore

The 26-year-old could have recorded a brace in the 80th minute if his effort was not chalked off for offside by referee Gianluca Aureliano after consulting VAR.

After putting on an impressive shift, he was subbed off for Giovanni Simeone with three minutes left on the clock.

Thanks to this result, Napoli moved to eighth in the Serie A table having accrued 51 points from 35 matches played so far. They will be hoping to seal a place in Europe next season with three matches left to play.  

They host Bologna in their next outing on Saturday before trying Fiorentina and Lecce for size.

Napoli in the standings
Napoli in the standingsFlashscore

Osimhen was signed by Napoli in 2020 from Ligue 1 side Lille for a club-record €70m plus €10m in add-ons.

Despite signing a contract extension with the Italian club until 2026, including a new release clause above £100m, there's speculation that the former Lille striker may not remain in Naples beyond the summer of 2024.

Chelsea are among the favourites to sign the Nigerian, however, he has been warned not to join the two-time European champions.

“I do not believe that Chelsea will be a good fit for Osimhen, as Chelsea is currently a club in the midst of a transition.

"As they have signed many young players and hired a new manager, it will take some time for them to improve to the point where they are able to compete in the top three clubs in the English Premier League,” Abdi Haibeh told Flashscore.

