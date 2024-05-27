Africans Abroad: Simy bags brace as Lookman and En-Nesyri continue fine scoring form

Africans Abroad: Simy bags brace as Lookman and En-Nesyri continue fine scoring form

Simy scored twice for Salernitana at the weekend
Simy scored twice for Salernitana at the weekendAFP
African footballers were productive across Europe with goals coming in LaLiga, Serie A and the Turkish top flight.

Spain

Youssef En-Nesyri was on song as Sevilla bowed 2-1 to Barcelona in a keenly-contested Spanish top-flight affair.

Having lost their last three league games, Los Nervionenses welcomed Blaugrana to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan hoping to arrest their poor form, nonetheless, they ended up on the losing side.

Xavi’s men took a 15th-minute lead through Robert Lewandowski who beat goalkeeper Orjan Nyland thanks to an assist from Joao Cancelo.

En-Nesyri levelled matters for Sevilla in the 31st minute with his 18th goal of the Spanish top-flight season.

However, that ultimately counted for little as Barcelona scored the winner in the 59th minute courtesy of Fermin Lopez who was teed up by Ilkay Gundogan.

The Morocco international was substituted for Alejo Velizin in the 90th minute as Sevilla ended the 2023-24 campaign in 14th place having accrued 41 points.

Italy

In Serie A, Nigeria international Simy Nwankwo bagged a brace as Salernitana secured a 3-3 away draw at AC Milan.

Although the Garnets will continue life in the second tier next season, they produced a beautiful performance at the San Siro to end the campaign on a high.

Fuelled by their passionate fans, the hosts raced to a two-goal lead after 27 minutes through Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud. They could have made it three in the 37th minute, but Theo Hernandez’s effort was chalked off by VAR.

Despite looking dead and buried, Salernitana produced an awe-inspiring second-half display with Simy leading the onslaught.

The Super Eagle pulled one back for the visitors four minutes after the hour mark as he drilled the ball past goalkeeper Antonio Mirante having been teed up by Central African Republic prospect Junior Samba.

The striker completed his double in the 89th minute to end the season with three goals.

Still fresh from his Europa League heroics where his hat-trick handed Atalanta victory over Bayer Leverkusen, Ademola Lookman continued with his fine scoring run in his team’s 3-0 triumph over Torino.

Two minutes before the half-time break, the Nigeria international doubled his team’s advantage following Gianluca Scamacca’s opener.

Mario Pasalic put the game beyond the Maroons with the third from the penalty spot.

Lookman, who has 10 goals in Serie A this season was in action from start to finish.

At the Stadio Carlo Castellani, former Senegal international M'Baye Niang got a goal while Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi contributed an assist as Empoli silenced AS Roma 2-1.

Despite getting cautioned in the second minute, Gyasi set up Matteo Cancellier for his team’s opener in the 13th minute, but the visiting side restored parity through Algeria international Houssem Aouar on the stroke of half-time.

With the game looking to end all square, super-sub Niang had the final say with a last-gasp winner to hand the Blues all points at stake.

Germany

Cote d’Ivoire international Odilon Kossounou was giving his marching orders although Bayer Leverkusen overcame Kaiserslautern 1-0 to win the German Cup.

The 23-year-old was sent off for two bookable offences, with the second coming just before half-time following a foul on Boris Tomiak.

Even at that, it never affected the chances of Xabi Alonso’s men from reigning supreme with Granit Xhaka scoring the only goal at Olympiastadion.

Apart from Kossounou, Victor Boniface (Nigeria), Amne Adli (Morocco), Nathan Tella (Nigeria), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), and Ayman Aourir (Morocco) earned winners’ medals.

Turkey

Two Africans found the net as Sivasspor overpowered Kayserispor 2-1 in a keenly-contested Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Still basking in the euphoria of their away win at İstanbulspor their last time out, the Braves were hoping to end the season on a high.

Their impressive start in the game saw them take a ninth-minute lead through Fode Koita thanks to an assist from Murat Paluli.

The Anatolian Star restored parity in the 24th minute as Ghana international Joseph Attamah beat goalkeeper Djordje Nikolic from close range.

Regardless, they ended up on the losing side after Croatian star Mijo Caktas sealed the triumph with a 53rd-minute finish. 

Elsewhere, Nigeria international Bright Osayi-Samuel contributed a goal as Fenerbahce subdued Istanbulspor 6-0 at the Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi.

With Edin Dzeko, Sebastian Szymanski and Dusan Tadic all scoring for the hosts, the Super Eagles added to the visitors’ woes with a well-taken fourth goal.

Unfortunately, that massive result could not earn them the league title as closest challengers Galatasaray recorded a win at Konyaspor

Meanwhile, another Nigerian star Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was on song as Hatayspor beat Rizespor 2-0.

The former Manchester City youth prodigy handed his team a third minute before Carlos Strandberg completed the win with a 57th-minute strike. 

Shina Oludare
Shina Oludare
Mentions
FootballEn Nesyri YoussefSimyLookman AdemolaGyasi EmmanuelNiang M'BayeKossounou OdilonAouar HoussemOsayi-Samuel BrightAttamah JosephBoniface VictorDele-Bashiru FisayoKoita FodePaluli MuratTapsoba EdmondTella NathanAdli AmineFeaturesAfrican footballNigeria
