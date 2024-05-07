Africans Abroad: Victor Osimhen, Inaki Williams & Mohamed Salah on target in Europe

Silas came on and scored for Stuttgart against Bayern in the Bundesliga

It has been another good week for African players in Europe's top leagues with a number of superstars bagging goals and helping their sides clinch crucial results in the Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga.

Italy

Victor Osimhen continued his fine scoring run in the Serie A, finding the net as Napoli secured a 1-1 draw against Udinese.

The Nigerian broke the deadlock at the Bluenergy Stadium after heading home a cross from Matteo Politano in the 51st minute for his 15th goal of the 2023/24 league campaign.

Nevertheless, his compatriot Isaac Success ensured the hosts shared the spoils with the Parthenopeans following a last-gasp effort thanks to an assist from Thomas Kristensen.

At the San Siro Stadium, Ghana international Caleb Ekuban was among the goalscorers as Genoa recorded a hard-fought 3-3 draw at AC Milan.

Genoa took the lead in the fifth minute through Mateo Retegui’s well-taken penalty. The hosts restored parity on the stroke of half-time after Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze teed up Alessandro Florenzi.

Despite Ekuban putting Genoa ahead in the 48th minute, honours were shared in the six-goal thriller as AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw turned the ball inside his net in the 87th minute.

England

Elijah Adebayo got a point for Luton Town in their hard-fought 1-1 draw with Everton.

The Toffees took a 24th-minute lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin but the Nigeria prospect restored parity inside Kenilworth Road seven minutes later with Albert Sambi Lokonga supplying the assist.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson bagged a brace as Chelsea overpowered West Ham United 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.

After setting up Cole Palmer for the Blues’ opener in the 15th minute, the Senegal international found the net in the 48th and 80th minutes. Also getting a goal was Nigeria-eligible forward Noni Madueke.

Meanwhile, Michael Olise scored twice in Crystal Palace’s 4-0 decimation of Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

Olise, who is eligible to represent Nigeria, France or England at senior level, gave the Eagles a 12th-minute lead before wrapping up the win six minutes after the hour mark after Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell had beat goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Mohamed Salah completed capped a fine performance for Africans in the English topflight with one goal plus an assist as Liverpool overpowered Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at Anfield.

Profiting from a Cody Gakpo assist, the Egypt captain put the Reds ahead in the 16th minute before turning provider for Harvey Elliott in the goal-laden fixture.

Germany

Super-sub Silas Katompa Mvumpa was VFB Stuttgart’s hero in their 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich.

The DR Congo man replaced Jamie Leweling in the 79th minute with the scores tied at 1-1 at the MHPArena. Four minutes later, he assisted Jeong Woo-Yeong as his team took the lead for the second time.

Before referee Tobias Welz sounded the final whistle Mvumpa halted the Bavarians’ ambitions of a comeback with the third goal with Guinea international Serhou Guirassy supplying the assist.

Meanwhile, Victor Boniface capped an impressive showing with a goal as newly-crowned German champions Bayer Leverkusen decimated Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 at the Deutsche Bank Park.

With his team leading 3-1, the Nigerian was introduced for Patrik Schick. He repaid the faith in him by finding the net in the 89th minute - leaving goalkeeper Kevin Trapp with no chance.

Spain

Inaki Williams rediscovered his scoring form as nine-man Athletic Bilbao defeated Getafe 2-0 in a Spanish top-flight encounter.

The Ghana international last scored for the Lions on February 29th, however, he ended his goal drought with two well-taken goals to boost his team’s chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

Still smarting from their loss to Atletico Madrid in their previous match, Ernesto Valverde's team journeyed to the Coliseum with hopes of getting back on track. That paid off early in the 27th minute when Inaki drilled home a beauty with brother Nico providing the assist.

He completed his double in the 51st minute to hand his side all points at stake despite Yeray Alvarez and Aitor Paredes getting the marching orders.

Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri found the net as Sevilla got a 3-0 win over Granada over the weekend.

Even with the comprehensive victory, his team remain 12th in the Spanish elite division log after garnering 41 points from 34 matches.

En-Nesyri’s compatriot Brahim Diaz put in a good shift in office as his goal and assist propelled Real Madrid to a 3-0 triumph over Cadiz.

After a scoreless affair at the Santiago Bernabeu, the former Spain youth international opened scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the 51st minute with Luka Modric providing the assist.

He set up Jude Bellingham for his side’s second goal of the day 17 minutes later before Joselu finished off the job in the closing minutes of the exciting encounter.

Even after his heroics, however, he was subbed on for Brazil’s Vinicius Junior in the 73rd minute.