Ronaldo's Real Valladolid promoted back to LaLiga after win over Villarreal B

Brazilian great Ronaldo's Real Valladolid earned promotion back to LaLiga with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Villarreal B on Sunday.

Former Selecao star Ronaldo is a majority shareholder in Valladolid, who were relegated to the second division in 2023 but bounced back at the first attempt.

Losing 2-1 in stoppage time, Victor Meseguer levelled and Mamadou Sylla converted a penalty to take them back into the top flight, in the penultimate round of second division matches.

Leganes, second, are in prime position to seal promotion with Valladolid next weekend when they host Elche, needing just a draw to stay ahead of third-place Eibar.