Ronaldo's Real Valladolid promoted back to LaLiga after win over Villarreal B

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ronaldo's Real Valladolid promoted back to LaLiga after win over Villarreal B

Ronaldo's Real Valladolid promoted back to LaLiga after win over Villarreal B

Ronaldo is a majority shareholder in Valladolid
Ronaldo is a majority shareholder in ValladolidAFP
Brazilian great Ronaldo's Real Valladolid earned promotion back to LaLiga with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Villarreal B on Sunday.

Former Selecao star Ronaldo is a majority shareholder in Valladolid, who were relegated to the second division in 2023 but bounced back at the first attempt.

Losing 2-1 in stoppage time, Victor Meseguer levelled and Mamadou Sylla converted a penalty to take them back into the top flight, in the penultimate round of second division matches.

Leganes, second, are in prime position to seal promotion with Valladolid next weekend when they host Elche, needing just a draw to stay ahead of third-place Eibar.

Mentions
FootballRonaldoValladolid
Related Articles
Three talking points to follow on the penultimate weekend of LaLiga
Xavi wins his final game as manager of Barcelona against Sevilla on last day of LaLiga
Serie A champions Inter Milan wrap up season with draw away against Verona
Show more
Football
Champions Manchester City celebrate fourth successive title in blue parade
EXCLUSIVE: Savio on his future, success at Girona and Copa America call-up
PSG and French football prepare for challenges of post-Mbappe era
Xavi departs disappointed his work at Barca was not appreciated enough
Frosinone relegated after late Empoli winner against Roma and loss to Udinese
Updated
Football Tracker: Galatasaray & Club Brugge clinch titles, Frosinone relegated
Updated
Manchester United stars pledge to do 'great things' as Ten Hag awaits sack verdict
Most Read
Football Tracker: Galatasaray & Club Brugge clinch titles, Frosinone relegated
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications
Mbappe glad to leave PSG on winning note, will announce next move in 'a few days'
Lung-busting Mainoo lived every Manchester United fan's dream in FA Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings